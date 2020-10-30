In this edition of the Three Point Stance, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss Week 5 high school football games involving area large schools.
What is the best game of the week?
WA: St. Louis vs. Lake Charles Colllege Prep. Tonight’s game, to be played in Welsh, is likely a must-win for St. Louis if the Saints are to remain in the race for the district title since they already have a loss to Jennings. Prep’s offense gets a lot of attention, but the defense has allowed only 31 points in three games and is coming off a shutout of Westlake.
RA: Jennings at Leesville. The coronavirus pandemic canceled the first two weeks of the season, but with Iowa still in quarantine the Bulldogs will get to play the Wampus Cats after all. Leesville won 48-41 in overtime last year, but Jennings eventually rebounded and reached the 3A finals. Being a nondistrict game, it will be a great opportunity for both teams work out any problems before getting back to their respective district races.
What is the best in-game matchup?
WA: Leesville QB Jacob Mount vs. Jennings secondary. Mount has thrown for 805 yards and 6 touchdowns in four games. Jennings has four new starters in its five-man secondary, but the unit has come around quickly, intercepting four passes over the last two games. Those games were wins over Eunice and St. Louis, a pair of teams similar to Leesville with strong passing games and experienced quarterbacks.
RA: St. Louis defense vs. LCCP offense. St. Louis’ defense has had its moments this season, holding 2A power Kinder to seven points and had a 13-0 edge on No. 7 Jennings last week before the Bulldogs rallied. St. Louis will be faced with one of the most explosive offenses in the area this week. The Trailblazers have averaged nearly 50 points a game.
Name a player to watch.
WA: Iota quarterback Dawson Wallace. In four games, Wallace has run for 282 yards and 4 touchdowns and thrown for 760 yards and 10 touchdowns. He could be in line for a big week against a Ville Platte defense that has allowed 140 points in its first three games.
RA: Sulphur senior quarterback Jacob Clark had a career game last week with 318 yards and three touchdowns through the air and has thrown for 531 yards and five scores in two games. The Tors will need Clark to take it up another notch Saturday against Comeaux as they look for their first win of the season.