Hicks denies Reeves in Class C title game

HAMMOND — No. 4 Reeves came out strong Friday morning in the Class C state championship game, but No. 2 Hicks sped away in the second half to claim its third consecutive state championship, 59-43.
Hicks' Avery Coffman was named the game's MVP after scoring a game-high 20 points.
Reeves (16-6) lost in the Class C final for the second time in three seasons.
"It is just an unbelievable run," Reeves head coach Mark Dronet said. "Just the dream to take a program from where we were four years ago to get to the point that we play for two state championships in the last three years.
"I couldn't be prouder of these girls. I love them like they are my own. I think that we will be back and build on this. It didn't turn out the way we wanted it to, but Hicks had a lot to do with that."
Reeves cut Hicks' lead to 28-21 with 6:06 left in the third quarter on a jump shot by Hope Cauthron, but the Pirates (25-7) surged ahead while shooting 64.3 percent in the quarter led by nine points from Coffman.
"They had so many weapons as I watched film on them," Dronet said. "You can't take away everything so our game plan was to not let (Chloe) Wilbanks and (Lauren) Quinn dominate the game. If we could take that away, I felt like we had a chance to win. Everyone on their team can dribble, pass and shoot."
Senior Claire Dunnehoo led Reeves with 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Reeves looked solid early, taking a 6-0 lead on a bucket in the paint by Hope Cauthron, plus four points from Dunnehoo.
"We legitimately expected to win this game today," Dronet said. "We were not scared today."
Faith Cauthron's offensive putback gave the Raiders' an 8-4 lead, but the Pirates went on a 13-0 run to go up 17-8.
Reeves owned a rebounding advantage throughout, including 15 offensive rebounds, but managed seven second-chance points. Reeves outrebounded Hicks 36-29.