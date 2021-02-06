LACASSINE — Hathaway used a barrage of 3-pointers and a stretch of solid defense to pull away from Lacassine 65-56 Friday night in a District 7-B showdown.
The Hornets (20-3, 5-0) remained perfect in district while Lacassine (15-8, 2-1) lost its first game in league play.
Hathaway scored the final nine points of the second quarter to stretch a three-point lead to 12 at halftime. The Hornets made nine 3-pointers in the half, including six in the first quarter, when they made one two-point shot.
Hornets head coach Courtneé Hollins-Young said increased effort on the defensive end was the key to the game.
"I think our intensity picked up. We were so flat at the beginning of the game," she said. "I told them that once they picked up their defense the offense would start flowing. Once we started getting some stops on defense we got some confidence and knocked some shots down.
Chloey Guidry made seven 3-pointers and scored a game-high 29 points to lead Hathaway, which has won 15 of its last 16 games.
Hollins-Young said the game showed the Hornets have room for improvement.
"I thought we were doing more things well before tonight," she said. "We had been coming out ready to play. As long as we get back to that, being focused and ready to play from the jump ball, we will be OK."
Madison Suire and Chaylee Beard each scored 10 points for Hathaway.
Sydnie Cooley led Lacassine with 20 points. Vanessa Duhe had 19 points, 19 rebounds and five blocked shots.
Lacassine head coach Jeremy Hollier said the Hornets are difficult to contain.
"We were kind of surviving despite some defensive mistakes," he said of the Cardinals' play in the first half.
"They presented some defensive challenges for us. We were changing some of our coverages, making some adjustments because of the way they play. We fought like crazy."
Hollier said the loss doesn't hurt his team's chances of returning to the state tournament. Last season the Cardinals reached the semifinals, losing to Hathaway, which finished as the runner-up.
"The things that went wrong tonight are easily correctable," he said. "The games that we have lost, even tonight, we have given ourselves a chance.
"I have felt like that since halfway through December, when we lost to St. Louis at the Sam Houston tournament. I feel good about where we are. If we keep working we are going to give ourselves a shot."