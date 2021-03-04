Hathaway gets rematch with Fairview

Since Hathaway's loss to Fairview in the Class B final a year ago, Hornets head coach Courtnee Young knew in the back of her mind that they would meet up with the Panthers again.
That second chance is today in the Class B championship game at the state basketball tournament at the University Center in Hammond.
"I had a feeling knowing what I was losing, and he (Fairview head coach Kyle Jinks) was losing there would be a very good chance we would meet again," Young said. "It has been on our mind. We had a good feeling this would happen again."
Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
No. 2 Fairview (28-3) beat No. 1 Hathaway (23-3) 65-55 in the final last year and is looking to win its 11th state championship under Jinks.
"It is going to be a battle," Jinks said. "(Young) is going to have them ready to play.
"There ain't going to be any secrets. They are going to do what they are good at. They are not going to change everything they do. We are going to do what we do. That's what got us here."
While Jinks said he would like to see his former star player win her first state championship as a head coach, he would rather add to the Panthers' trophy case.
"(Young) does an awesome job," Jinks said. "She's got her program where they are competitive every year.
"She has every girl back but one, and they are hungry. And I hope they starve. I don't want to feed them. We want to bring that (championship) home."
Hathaway has won 10 consecutive games as it continues to improve its shooting percentage. Hathaway hit seven 3-pointers in the semifinals and shot better than 40 percent.
"I think our shooting has gotten better," Young said. We are consistent from the field.
"I do think we shot better in the semifinals this year than last year. Overall for the season, we have shot pretty good this year. It definitely has to do with practice. We started focusing more on shooting, and that had definitely made a difference."
After a lackluster performance from 3-point range with a season-low of six made 3s in the semifinals, Jinks said his team needs to shoot better in the final today and cut down on turnovers.
Fairview likes to play fast, so Hathaway is focused on getting back on defense quick enough to cut down on the Panthers' scoring chances.
"The No. 1 key for us is we have to get back in transition," Young said. "We are just going to hope that they don't shoot well from 3-point (range).
"If we don't get back in transition and they are hot from the 3, then that is in their favor. (Jinks) is one of the best coaches all-time in Louisiana. He is going to have those girls prepared. We know we have to be prepared."