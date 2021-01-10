Hathaway claims two top-10 victims

In this edition of the Three Point Shot, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review the week in high school basketball.
Which girls team had the best week?
RA: Hathaway picked up a pair of wins over top-10 teams last week. The Hornets beat Class 5A's sixth-ranked team, Zachary, 57-43 Tuesday and knocked off 3A No. 7 Jennings 63-43 on Friday. Hathaway has won 10 of its last 11 games.
WA: Grand Lake swept district games over Oberlin and Hamilton Christian. Rumor Bergeron and Brynn Hardie each had double-doubles in both games.
Which boys team had the most impressive week?
RA: Vinton picked up a pair of wins to push its season-high win streak to four games and five of its last six. Vinton went on its second consecutive 95-point scoring binge Tuesday to beat Johnson Bayou by 55 then won a close one over Welsh 65-60 on Friday.
WA: South Beauregard won three straight, beating Northwest, Iota and Hornbeck behind a balanced scoring attack led by Collin Gunter, Zach Blackwell, Micah McElhaney and Kyler Kibodeaux.
Name players of the week.
RA: Sulphur senior Ashtyn Lilly lit up the scoreboard. Tuesday, the 6-foot forward dropped 35 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in a 70-42 win over Mamou. He followed that with a 36 point, 21-rebound stat line Friday in a 65-56 win over DeQuincy. The Tors' 10 wins are their most (13) since 2017-2018.
WA: Elijah Belton and Mason Russell each scored 29 points over two games to lead Hamilton Christian to District 4-1A wins over Gueydan and Grand Lake.