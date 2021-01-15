The second installment of the Hamilton Christian Martin Luther King Classic will be bigger and better, with guests from throughout the state and a team from Alaska taking part in an all-day event Jan. 23 at Burton Coliseum.
The event will serve as a de facto dress rehearsal for the boys state championship tournament for many of the boys participants. The event will include a few girls game, including Anchorage Christian of Alaska, which will play Fairview. Anchorage Christian is making a tour of the Gulf Coast that includes a game at LaGrange.
Hamilton hosted a tripleheader last year in the inaugural edition of the event. This year the event will feature 10 games, seven boys and three girls games.
"If you're a basketball junkie, you can get there at 9 a.m. and stay until 10 p.m.," Hamilton head coach Dexter Washington said. "I felt this was a great opportunity to move the Classic to Burton since they are allowing the facility to be used during the regular season.
"Last year it was at our gym and did well. We want to give the community and teams an opportunity to experience something like the Top 28."
Adding girls games to the event was a priority, Washington said. St. Louis, state runner-up last season, will play Anacoco and South Beauregard will play East Iberville.
"We have great girls basketball in the area," Washington said. "Unfortunately, the LaGrange girls were already scheduled for a game that day and could not make it. They were one of the top teams we wanted to get. We were able to get Anchorage Christian and give them a great matchup with Fairview.
"It was also important that we have a lot of local flavor. North Central-St. Thomas More is a great matchup — two state champions that will probably be back at state. North Central has Derrick Tezeno, the top player in the state. STM has Carter Domingue, an outstanding football player who played summer basketball with Tezeno and is having a great basketball season.
"Washington-Marion-Iowa is maybe the best matchup. Their first game (in the final of the Iowa tournament) could not be finished due to a leaking roof. They are both ranked high in the power ratings. We will play Ville Platte, which always travels well, and Grand Lake always brings a great crowd."
Washington said he hopes other showcase events can be played in the area.
"This is a prelude to some big events we are planning for the future." he said. "I am working on a parish tournament, just need everyone to buy in. It's something other parishes have and I think we need. It is the only way to make basketball in Lake Charles a lot better."
MLK Warrior Classic
Jan. 23
at Burton Coliseum
Game 1 — White Castle vs. Cecilia, 9 a.m.
Game 2 — Fairview vs. JS Clark, 10:15 a.m.
Game 3 — South Beauregard vs. East Iberville, 11:30 a.m. (girls)
Game 4 — Fairview vs. Anchorage Christian (Alaska), 12:45 p.m. (girls)
Game 5 — St. Louis Catholic vs. Anacoco, 2 p.m. (girls)
Game 6 — Anacoco vs. Destrehan, 3:15 p.m.
Game 7 — North Central vs. St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.
Game 8 — Grand Lake vs. Northside, 5:45 p.m.
Game 9 — Washington-Marion vs. Iowa, 7 p.m.
Game 10 — Hamilton Christian Academy vs. Ville Platte, 8:15 p.m.