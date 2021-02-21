WESTLAKE — Senior Donarayina Guillory saved one of the best games of her career for the postseason.
Guillory came within an assist of a triple-double and led No. 16 Westlake to a 49-41 win over No. 17 Abbeville in the bi-district round of the Class 3A playoffs Saturday.
Guillory finished with 15 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists.
"(Donarayina) played well," Westlake head coach Gloria Fontenot said. "It was probably one of her best games ever. She did well on the rebounds, handling the ball, running some offense, scoring. We were on her to score. I am very proud of her."
Westlake will travel to play No. 1 Madison Prep in the regional round. Madison Prep (16-6) beat No. 32 McDonogh #35, 53-9 in the first round.
With Abbeville (12-10) threatening to erode what once was a 15-point lead, Guillory hit a jumper in the closing seconds of the third quarter to put the Rams up 33-26, then hit another to open the fourth quarter to put the Rams up by 11.
The Rams (12-8) owned a huge advantage on the boards throughout the game. Westlake outrebounded Abbeville 20-6 in the first half and 36-17 for the game.
"I think rebounding was key," Fontenot said. "We won because we rebounded. We were crashing the boards and rebounding offensively and defensively. I am proud of my kids for that."
Westlake led 25-11 at the break and pushed its lead to 31-16 on a shot in the lane by Madison Schools with 5:17 left in the third quarter. Schools finished with 10 points and six rebounds, and senior Destiny Peltier finished with 11 points.
The Wildcats' Alissa Richard got hot in the third quarter with a trio of 3-pointers, and Demetria Briggs scored off an offensive rebound to cut Westlake lead to 31-26 with 1:03 left in the third quarter.
"Normally our third quarter is one of our weakest," Fontenot said. "I felt like we did well in the third quarter. Offensively, I feel like we shoot well when we work, set and take good shots. In the first half, we had better defense, and in the second half we didn't. (Abbeville) picked it up (in the third quarter)."
Abbeville took its lone lead with 38 seconds left in the first quarter on a shot in the lane by Ja'Lerreia Soelu, but the Rams quickly got it back on a shot by Guillory. Soelu finished with 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Richard added 16 points.