Guidry, Bucs close out Haughton

Gavin Guidry, the Barbe closer for the first half of the season before being moved into the starting rotation, closed out the best-of-three quarterfinal series in style, throwing a complete-game two-hitter in a 5-1 win against Haughton Saturday to give Barbe a 2-0 sweep and a spot in this week’s Class 5A semifinals at the state tournament in Sulphur.
The top-seeded Bucs (37-2) will play No. 4 Sam Houston in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
Guidry struck out nine and allowed only a single to Peyton Stovall and a bloop hustle double to Carter Griffin on a short fly to center that fell in after the Barbe center fielder slipped.
After that hit, Stovall was intentionally walked and Guidry forced an inning-ending double play.
Haughton (26-9) held Barbe without a hit over the first six innings but still trailed the entire game.
Barbe leadoff man Kyle Debarge walked to start the game, stole second, moved to third on a balk and scored on a wild pitch. Barbe again scored without a hit in the third when Debarge reached second on a throwing error, stole third and scored when the throw to third bounced away.
The Bucs’ bats came alive in the seventh inning. Donovan Lasalle was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. He later scored on a wild pitch.
Tyler Barrett singled and scored on an infield hit by Crawford Courville. Debarge doubled down the left-field line to score Courville.
Haughton scored in the fourth inning. Stovall singled to center for the game’s first hit and scored on a wild pitch.
Barbe head coach Glenn Cecchini said Guidry, a sophomore who starts at shortstop when not pitching, has all the tools to become one of the program’s best players.
“He is a fierce competitor, selfless guy, a great teammate,” Cecchini said. “He has great endurance and when he starts he just doesn’t give up much, just like (starter Jack Walker). They are maybe going to give up one, two or three, if that. Guidry’s first pitch was 95 (mph), his last pitch was 94. High school guys have a tough time squaring that up.”
Guidry said he doesn’t mind filling any role.
“Today, I was mixing pitches really well,” Guidry said. “My slider and curveball were both good so I had threepitch mix going and was able to keep them off balance.
“I worked my fastball up and down and in and out. As a starter, it is your game from the beginning and you can shut the whole game down. In relief you come in in a big spot and shut things down. Really, pitching is just a dog mentality. I love either role.”
Debarge and Courville each reached base three times and combined to steal four bases and score three runs.
Stovall, a highly rated draft prospect, reached base on all three plate appearances via a hit, walk and by being hit with a pitch.