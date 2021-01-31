Through the years, Jeff Wainwright would pick up a copy of the American Press on Christmas Day to see who was voted Southwest Louisiana Coach of the Year and wonder if he might one day be the one.
That day has come for the Grand Lake head coach after earning his first American Press Southwest Louisiana Coach of the Year honor.
"I know this thing normally comes on Christmas Day or around the Christmas holidays," Wainwright said. "I always see the paper; you wish one day you are lucky enough to have a season to have this opportunity.
"There are just hundreds of people that helped me get to this situation to be recommended by the head coaches is just an outstanding achievement," Wainwright said. "It has been humbling. It is well worth the wait. It just kind of blindsides you how it can happen. It has just been a tremendous year."
In 18 seasons as a head coach at three schools, the closest Wainwright came was in 2011 while at Kinder when he finished a point behind co-winners Mike Cutrera of Barbe and Jennings' Rusty Phelps.
Then came the Hornets' magical trip to the Class 1A final this season, the first in program history, despite two devastating hurricanes and the coronavirus pandemic. Wainwright finished with 59 points, including 18 first-place votes.
The Hornets went 8-2, winning their first district championship since the program was reinstated in 2013.
Wainwright is the third Cameron Parish coach to win the award, joining mentors Parry Lalande (1996, 2002) and Baron Thomas (1974).
Kinder head coach Bret Fuselier finished second in the voting with 24 points after taking the Yellow Jackets to the Class 2A final for the fourth time since 2013.
Two points back of Fuselier was Lake Charles College Prep's Erick Franklin, whose Trailblazers reached the Class 3A semifinals, the best season in program history, before coming up two points shy of reaching the final.
Phelps, last year's winner, finished fourth with 13 points. The Bulldogs, the No. 1 seed in Class 3A, went undefeated in the regular season before losing to eventual state champion Madison Prep in the quarterfinals.
South Beauregard's Dwight Hudler finished fifth in the voting after taking the Golden Knights to the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Winners of the American Press Southwest Louisiana Coach of the Year award:
2020 — Jeff Wainwright, Grand Lake
2019 — Rusty Phelps, Jennings
2018 — John Richardson, Welsh
2017 — John Richardson, Welsh
2016 — John Richardson, Welsh
2015 — Bret Fuselier, Kinder
2014 — Bret Fuselier, Kinder
2013 — Bret Fuselier, Kinder
2012 — Mike Cutrera, Barbe
2011 — (tie) Mike Cutrera, Barbe; Rusty Phelps, Jennings
2010 — Pat Miller, Oberlin
2009 — (tie) Jules Sullen, LaGrange; Pat Miller, Oberlin
2008 — Jimmy Shaver, Barbe
2007 — Max Caldarera, Westlake
2006 — Paul Bourgeois, Sulphur
2005 — Paul Bourgeois, Sulphur
2004 — Jimmy Shaver, Barbe
2003 — Carl Flanagan, Sam Houston
2002 — Parry LaLande, South Cameron
2001 — Rick Wriborg, Iota
2000 — Russ Sutherland, Iowa
1999 — Rusty Phelps, Jennings
1998 — Matt Viator, Sulphur
1997 — Matt Viator, Sulphur
1996 — Parry LaLande, South Cameron
1995 — Danny Smith, Leesville
1994 — Mike Johns, LaGrange
1993 — Max Caldarera, Westlake
1992 — Dutton Wall, Welsh
1991 — Lewis Cook, Crowley
1990 — Rick Wriborg, Iota
1989 — Dutton Wall, Welsh
1988 — Robert Lavergne, Washington-Marion
1987 — Jimmy Shaver, Barbe
1986 — Jimmy Shaver, Barbe
1985 — Jimmy Shaver, Barbe
1984 — Solomon Cannon, Washington-Marion
1983 — Jimmy Shaver, Barbe
1982 — Ronnie Chaumont, Jennings
1981 — Dutton Wall, Welsh
1980 — Charles Vicknair, Barbe
1979 — Johnny Buck, Kinder
1978 — Charles Vicknair, Barbe
1977 — David Moore, Lake Charles
1976 — (tie) David Paine, Merryville; Sidney Soileau, Jennings
1975 — Johnny Buck, Kinder
1974 — Baron Thomas, S. Cameron
1973 — Ted Brevelle, Rayne
1972 — David Paine, Merryville
1971 — Shannon Suarez, Sulphur
1970 — Shannon Suarez, Sulphur
1969 — Charles Oakley, LaGrange
1968 — Shannon Suarez, Sulphur
1967 — (tie) Johnny Buck, Kinder; Johnny Emmons, Lake Charles
1966 — Robert Banna, New Iberia
1965 — Rayford LeBlanc, Lafayette
1964 — Billy Lantrip, Lake Charles
1963 — Rayford LeBlanc, Lafayette
1962 — Eddie Harrelson, Jennings
1961 — Eddie Harrelson, Jennings
1960 — Doug Hamley, LaGrange
1959 — Doug Hamley, LaGrange
1958 — Jimmie Austin, Lake Charles
1957 — Jim Waldrop, Morgan City
1956 — Mel Didier, Opelousas
1955 — E.D. Kelly, DeRidder
1954 — Jimmie Austin, Lake Charles
1953 — Bennie Ellender, Westlake 1
1952 — Joe Mount, Sulphur
1951 — William Seever, Terrebonne
1950 — Jake Neely, Jennings
1949 — Dalton Faircloth, DeQuincy