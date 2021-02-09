In this edition of the Three Point Shot, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss this week's high school basketball schedule.
What is the best boys game of the week?
WA: Hamilton Christian vs. Grand Lake, Saturday at Burton Coliseum. The second of Grand Lake's big games this week comes against the Warriors. This has been one of best rivalries in the area in recent years. Hamilton won the first game this season by six. Grand Lake travels to District 4-1A leader Elton today while Hamilton sits one game behind the Indians.
RA: Kinder at Vinton, Friday. This one could turn into another thriller like the first matchup when Vinton won 46-44 on a buzzer beater by senior Jaden Carrier at Kinder. There is a lot at stake for the Lions. A win over Kinder plus one over DeQuincy Tuesday would get them closer to hosting in the first round of the playoffs. The Lions are currently ranked 17th in the unofficial Class 2A power rankings.
What is the most interesting girls game?
WA: North Vermilion at Washington-Marion, Friday. The teams are battling for second place in District 4-4A and to get a home playoff game. W-M is currently 13th in the unofficial power rankings, with North Vermilion 17th.
RA: Jennings at Westlake, Friday. A lot is riding on this game for both teams. Jennings has a chance at a top-4 seed, while Westlake is on the verge of a home game in the first round of the playoffs. Jennings beat the Rams by seven in January, but it was a 1-point game in the third quarter. Both teams have capable scorers in Jennings' Jill Fontenot and Anna Claire Trahan and Westlake's Destiny Peltier and Keondrea Martin.
Name a player to watch.
WA: Lacassine's Sydnie Cooley scored 42 points over two games last week. This week the Cardinals close out the regular season with games against Midland and J.S. Clark Academy.
RA: Westlake twins Novon and Travon Gray. The senior guards held the Rams end a four-game losing streak Friday with 26 combined points in a 67-62 win Iowa and Novon had 24 points in a 1-point loss to District 4-3A leader South Beauregard. Westlake is ranked 18th with two weeks left in the regular season.