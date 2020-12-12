CENTERVILLE — Connor Guillotte and Eli Fountain each score two touchdowns as Grand Lake beat Centerville 27-6 Friday in the Class 1A quarterfinals.
Guillotte score on a pair of quarterback sneaks, one from a yard out in the second quarter and the other from 3 yards out in the third quarter. Fountain scored on a 3-yard run in the third quarter and a 30-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Grand Lake rallied from a 3-0 first-quarter deficit to advance to the semifinals where the Hornets will meet East Iberville, which beat Haynesville.
"We never panicked even after trailing early," Grand Lake head coach Jeff Wainwright. "Our kids really came through and earned the win."
Centerville scored first on a 25-yard Morty Frederick field goal. Grand Lake responded with Guillotte's 1-yard plunge but the point after was missed and the Hornets led 6-3.
Another Frederick field goal tied the score at 6-6 at halftime.
Grand Lake took control in the second half as the Hornets scored three times on offense and the defense puts the clamps on Centerville's offense.
"The defense really came out in the second half and played well," Wainright said. "We changed a few angles of attack and were able to shut them down."
"They were bigger than us, especially on the line and they wore us down," said Centerville head coach Mark Millet. "We played hard but they were the better team tonight."