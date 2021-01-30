IOWA — South Beauregard maintained control of the District 4-3A boys basketball race with a 71-62 win over Iowa on Friday night.
Zach Blackwell scored 23 points and blocked five shots to lead the Golden Knights (13-6, 4-0), who used a first-half surge to move ahead and a big third quarter to take control.
Iowa (12-5, 2-2) made it interesting late, using a barrage of fourth-quarter 3-pointers to close within 65-62 with just over a minute left, but South Beauregard made 6 of 8 free throws the rest of the way to seal the win.
The Golden Knights dominated the second quarter, using an 11-0 run to take the lead after trailing by as many as seven points in the early going.
Collin Gunter scored five points in the run while Blackwell and Malachi McElhaney combined for 13 points in the quarter.
Iowa played the quarter without Devonte Wright, who had five points and two blocks in the first quarter before picking up his second personal foul.
Alex Prudhomme led the Yellow Jackets with seven points in the first half.
South Beauregard scored 24 points in the third quarter to build a 14-point lead. Gunter scored 12 of his 19 points in the quarter while Blackwell added seven.
Knights head coach William Stanley said his team had to ad-lib against the Jackets pressure defense.
"We really couldn't run an offense against that pressure. We'd call plays against it and make one or two moves, but they had so much pressure that we then had to penetrate in," he said. "We share the ball well and pushed it very well tonight."
Stanley said Blackwell stepped up defensively.
"A lot of times those (block attempts) are whiffs, but he kind of got lucky tonight and connected on a few," Stanley said. "Most of the time he had to handle the ball coming up the court, which is new for him."
Landon Langley made a trio of long 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as Iowa rallied, but the Jackets were scoreless on their last three possessions.
"We were shooting them back into the game, taking some quick shots we really didn't need to take," Stanley said. "I told them to be patient with the offense. We scored more on out-of-bounds plays than anything down the stretch, we had those opportunities and executed them well."
Langley finished with 15 points. Prudhomme had 17 to lead Iowa. Desamonte Gradney had 12 and Wright finished with 11.
Nick Uhlik scored 12 for South Beauregard and McElhaney finished with 11.