There seems to be a flock of Canada geese, maybe it’s more than one flock, now making itself comfortable with humans in the downtown portion of the city.
Tom Hoefer, director of communications and media for the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, said he has seen the geese for the past couple of weeks in the park area off Lakeshore Drive just north of the Civic Center, adding that at times they have stopped traffic when walking across the street.
For years now there have been occasions in the summer when residents have seen such flocks in the Prien Lake Park area, on the Gray Plantation golf course, in the Port of Lake Charles area and in various large backyards.
This, however, appears to be the first time the geese have made their way uptown.
David Booth, the vice president of the Gulf Coast Bird Club, said in past years there were Canada geese raised by wildlife and fisheries in the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge and that these could be offsprings of those.
“I saw about 30 of them in Prien Lake Park about a week ago just wandering around,” Booth said. “Those appeared to be feral geese, not tame, but not wild and not migratory.”
According to reports from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, some Canada geese have “become established in areas far south of their original territories, losing their migratory habits. These birds have benefited from changes in weather, hunting patterns and agricultural practices that leave more waste grain behind for winter foraging.”
Also, if one looks at the take of Canada geese during hunting season its only one per day with a possession limit of three so not many of them are being shot.
Local hunter Mike Soileau said he has also seen the geese numerous times, not sure if it is the same flock.
“I’ve seen them at Gray, at the Civic Center, in backyards along Prien Lake Road and flying to the port area,” he said. “They will fly right over you and are not too scared of people.
“They have a variety of sizes. They’re not the biggest because I have been to Canada hunting and those up there are huge, bigger than pelicans.”
Soileau said what he has seen about the local resident Canada geese is that if they get the feed they will stay around.
He added that he has no idea if there is one flock or several flocks in the area.
During hunting season Soileau’s lease is in the Thornwell area and he said not a single Canada goose has ever been seen around his blind.
He added an interesting note about his hunting trips to Canada.
“We’re in the habit of calling them Canadian geese or ring-necks,” he said, “but up there (in Canada) they remind us that they (the people) are the Canadians, the geese are Canada geese, not Canadian geese, and for us to get it right.”
—
One note about another bird, and this also from Booth, is that a rare white-tailed hawk has been seen in the area.
He said Kristen Livingston photographed the bird on the east end of Tom Steele Road south of Lake Charles. Booth added that the hawk is a south Texas bird but has only occasionally been seen in this area in the fall and winter. This could be the first time to see the hawk here in summer.