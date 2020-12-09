LaGrange struggled early Tuesday in its nondistrict game against Sulphur, but once the Gators figured out the Tors defense they rolled to a 55-33 win.
"We talked before the game about not playing their style of game, even though we knew they were going to try to slow us down," LaGrange head coach LaKeem Holmes said. "We knew they were going to zone us.
"What we wanted to do was speed it up, but sometimes you get caught playing that style of game. That is why Sulphur, regardless if they are young or old, is a good team to play. You know they are going to play fundamental basketball. The coach does a good job of coaching them up."
After shooting 2 of 16 in the first quarter, the Gators (4-1) pulled away in the second quarter behind 17 points from Jeriah Warren and Aasia Sam. Warren finished with a game-high 28 points plus eight rebounds. Sam added nine points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Mackenzie Shaw finished with 12 points for the Gators.
"We knew it would be a good mental game," Holmes said. "We had to figure some things out in the beginning, but once we were able to figure some things out we were able to play a little better.
"I liked our energy tonight, but we just have to focus our energy. (Warren and Sam) are the focal point of everybody's defense, so (I tell them) take your time, learn what they are running against you and figure out how to attack it.
"We settled so much in the beginning, and that is what a zone will do. They make you think all these shots are open shots, but they are open for a reason. You still have to attack and more fundamentally sound."
Sulphur (5-5) led 5-1 early on a 3-pointer by Jaylen Coleman and a bucket by Kamryn Thibodeaux on a long pass from Gabby Gunter.
"We were really focused on trying to get out on their shooters and spreading our zone a lot," Sulphur head coach Carol Turner said. "That was beneficial at first, but we had a hard time scoring."
LaGrange rebounded with an 8-0 run to close out the first quarter with five points from Shaw to take a 9-5 lead.
The Tors cut the Gators' lead to 9-7 on a bucket in the lane by Abi Massey 40 seconds into the second quarter but struggled offensively the rest of the half, shooting 2 of 9 in the second quarter with eight turnovers and trailed 28-9 at halftime.
"Their full-court press hurt us majorly," Turner said. "They got a bunch of points in transition off of turnovers."
Massey finished with 11 points and nine rebounds, and Coleman had 10 points.
LaGrange 55
Sulphur 33
Sulphur (5-5): Abi Massey 11, Jaylen Coleman 10. LaGrange (4-1): Jeriah Warren 28, McKenzie Shaw 12.