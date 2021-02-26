Gators get a grip in final quarter

LaGrange's trio of returning starters from last year's state championship team stepped up to lead the Gators to a 54-37 win over Carencro Thursday night in a Class 4A quarterfinal game.
The No. 1 Gators (25-1) advanced to face Warren Easton in next week's semifinals. Warren Easton advanced with a 55-41 win over Edna Karr. LaGrange beat Warren Easton in last year's championship game.
No. 8 Carencro (13-6) kept things interesting for three quarters, trailing by four at halftime and by eight after three quarters before LaGrange's defense suffocated the Bears in the fourth quarter.
LaGrange started the final quarter with a 15-4 run to extend its lead to 19 points. Jeriah Warren scored 14 of her game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter to help the Gators pull away. She added 11 rebounds, three blocks and five steals. All of the blocks came in the decisive fourth-quarter run.
"Carencro played hard, played like they didn't have anything to lose and kept it close," Gators head coach La'Keem Holmes said. "Hats off to them.
"Only three of our girls have played in this situation and we were playing in front of our biggest crowd of the season. Besides those three (returnees) everyone was pressing. We had to settle down.
"We gave the ball to Jeriah and our guards and other ballhandlers settled down. Deja and Jeriah played well.
"Early on we had to settle Aasia (Sam) and Jeriah down a little, but Deja carried us in the first half and Aasia got going in the third quarter. Then Jeriah took us home."
Tanks had 12 points and seven rebounds in the first half while Sam scored seven of her 16 points in the third quarter.
Shelcie Leblanc led Carencro with 18 points. Lynn Griffin added 10 points for the Bears. Each scored eight in the first half as Carencro remained in touch throughout the half, never trailing by more than seven.
LaGrange did not lose a home game over the past two seasons. The Gators will play the semifinal game in either Lake Charles or Hammond. All championship games will be played in Hammond at Southeastern Louisiana University's University Center.