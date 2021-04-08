Gator Relays next up on track circuit

In this edition, staff writers Warren Arceneaux and Rodrick Anderson take a look at this week's track and field meets and discuss baseball and softball results from the first half of the week.
Name an event to watch at the LaGrange Gator Relays.
WA: The boys 4x100-meter relay features the five teams that have run the fastest times in the area this season — St. Louis (43.61 seconds), Iowa (44.09), Lake Charles College Prep (44.13), Barbe (44.44) and Sulphur (44.58).
RA: The girls 100-meter dash will likely feature three of the area's top sprinters in St. Louis Catholic's Halyn Senegal (12.22), Barbe's Latavia Jack (12.6) and Lake Charles College Prep's Alaya Gradney (12.82).
Name a track and field athlete to watch.
WA: St. Louis sprinter Wesley Maze has the area's second-best time in the 100 (10.98), ranks third in the 200 (22.7) and runs a leg on the top-ranked 4x100 relay team.
RA: LaGrange sophomore Ka'bran Sinegal has added more than a foot in the long jump since the 2020 outdoor season and a personal best in the event last week at the St. Louis Taussig Relays with an area-leading distance of 21-61⁄2.
Which baseball or softball team had the biggest win this week?
WA: Rosepine's softball team took control of the District 5-2A race by sweeping games against Kinder and DeQuincy on Monday and Tuesday. The Eagles can clinch the title outright with a win today over Oakdale.
RA: Sulphur sophomore Dillon Bird hit a walk-off home run to give the Sulphur Tors a 5-4 win over Lafayette. Sulphur has won three consecutive games and is tied for second in District 3-5A with Barbe and a game behind Sam Houston.