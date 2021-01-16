LACASSINE — A big first quarter and strong finish was enough for the Lacassine Cardinals to win their District 7-B opener Friday night, a 62-36 home win over Bell City.
The Bruins (12-5, 0-2) made things interesting with a second-half surge, powered by Josie Ogea, who scored a game-high 24 points.
Trailing 40-21 midway through the third quarter, Bell City went on a 13-2 run to get within eight points in the first minute of the fourth quarter. Ogea scored nine points in the run and assisted on the other two baskets.
"We started pressing a little bit more," Bell City head coach Tracy Fontenot said. "We're not bad at pressing but they do a good job against it; it was a chance we had to take.
"We had a bad second quarter then got tired in the fourth quarter. They are good and can hurt you in a lot of ways. They have post play and can shoot the three. You have to pick your poison."
Lacassine (14-7, 1-0) responded in a big way, outscoring Bell City 20-2 over the final 7 minutes. Makeela Freeman scored six of her team-high 16 points in the late outburst.
"We locked down on our defensive assignments," Lacassine head coach Jeremy Hollier said of the late run. "A couple of times in transition Josie got loose, a couple of their other players got loose. We were scrambling back from our full-court defense and didn't do a good job of finding some people. Josie took advantage and scored quite a bit in the third quarter."
Fontenot said Ogea makes the Bruins go.
"She can do a bit of everything," he said. "She can shoot, handle and pass it. She makes everyone else around her better."
Vanessa Duhe scored 13 points, including six in the fourth quarter. Sydnie Cooley added 11 points for the Cardinals.
Bell City struggled with turnovers early in the game but stayed close behind Ogea's scoring binge. She scored 14 points in the first 12 minutes of the game to keep the Bruins within 20-17, but Lacassine closed the first half with a 14-1 run to extend its lead to 16 points at halftime.
Hollier said the Cardinals wanted to play at a fast pace, using pressure defense to hurry the Bruins into mistakes.
"We were off Tuesday and had all week to get ready," Hollier said. "We worked on defense, trying to create havoc to create the tempo that we want, trying to create organized chaos. We spent several days on that, trying to cut people off, trap them and be in passing lanes."
Lacassine will travel to face district co-leader Hathaway (17-3, 2-0) on Tuesday night.