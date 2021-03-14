Freshmen Chloe Gomez and Aaliyah Ortiz came up big for McNeese State to salvage their first Southland Conference series of the season with a 5-3 win over Central Arkansas in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.
"For some young kids, they are extremely mature beyond their age," McNeese head coach James Landreneau said. "They want to be in the box They love the moment. They have played at a high level their whole career, and they love it.
"We have tremendous confidence in them, and I think our team has tremendous confidence in them. To have young kids that are able to stay composed, not chase pitches and actually deliver when it counts is impressive.
"Hats off to those two kids. Today, they kept delivering when we needed them the most."
UCA (13-10, 1-2 SLC) won the first game of the doubleheader 5-4 to even the series after the Cowgirls (10-13, 2-1) won Friday night's opener 1-0.
Down 3-0 with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning in the second game, Gomez hit a line drive up the middle, nearly hitting UCA pitcher Rio Sanchez, to bring home two runs. Ortiz kept the rally going with her first collegiate home run, a towering two-run shot to left field, for a 4-3 lead.
Gomez added an RBI single in the sixth inning. She drove in the winning run in the Cowgirls' 1-0 win Friday.
For the series, Ortiz and Gomez combined for seven hits and seven RBIs.
"We knew this would be a dogfight," Landreneau said. "We knew that Central Arkansas is a great team coming in.
"Anytime you can win a series right now in the league is big, but to win a series against these guys right here we are fortunate.
"We couldn't get anything going and finally had the big inning. This team hasn't had the big inning much this season, so it is nice to kind of have a breakout right there and hit our way through it. Hopefully, it keeps going."
McNeese starting pitcher Jenna Edwards had six strikeouts in 41⁄3 innings but gave up a three-run home run to Kristen Whitehouse in the second inning. Whitney Tate retired eight consecutive batters in relief to get her second win of the series after pitching a complete-game shutout Friday.
"Whitney Tate came in and did an excellent job," Landreneau said. "Jenna just made one mistake, and it just kind of creeps out of the yard right there. I think defensively we stayed composed. I think Tate came in and threw a gem and kept us in the game."
In the first game Saturday, McNeese took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Ortiz but fell behind 4-1.
The Cowgirls battled back on a two-run home run by Cori McCrary and an RBI single by Toni Perri, but UCA scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning on Mary Kate Brown's double to right field.
The Cowgirls have a busy schedule this week with five games in five days. They host No. 11 Texas (15-2) on Tuesday and Texas A&M (16-3) on Thursday. McNeese will travel to Sam Houston State (4-13, 1-2) for a three-game conference series starting on Friday.