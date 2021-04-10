With high school district track and field meets two weeks away, several area athletes pushed themselves to the limit Friday to set four meet records at the LaGrange Gator Relays.
Barbe's Katalina Dailey set the first record in the girls pole vault by clearing 11 feet, 3 inches, crushing the old mark of 10-2 set by DeRidder's Kimmie Rushford in 2013.
In his third meet since returning from an injury, St. Louis Catholic's Ivan Appleton knocked more than 2 seconds off LaGrange's Alfred Bartie's (4:33.9) decade-old record in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:31.39. He was neck-and-neck with Leesville's Antonio Blackwell until the last turn when he had enough energy to pull away and win by nearly a second.
Halyn Senegal broke a record that had stood for nearly two decades when she crossed the finish line in 24.97 seconds to win the 200-meter dash, shaving .05 seconds off St. Louis' Katrina Castille's 2002 mark.
Senegal also ran a leg on the record-setting 4x400 relay along with Maci Fontenot, Emma Karam and Keznie Touchet who posted a time of 4:02.94. The Saints dropped nearly a second off the mark (4:03.8) set by Barbe in 2006. Senegal also won the 100 dash (12.31).
Fontenot cleared a season best 5-4 to win the high jump.
St. Louis' Wesley Maze swept the boys' 100 and 200, including the top mark this season in Southwest Louisiana, in the 100 (10.8).
Barbe and St. Louis ran away with the boys and girls team titles, respectively.
St. Louis scored 216 points, including 151 in the running events, after trailing Barbe 69-65 coming out of the field events. Barbe was second with 94 points.
The Barbe boys split their 172 points nearly evenly between the field and track while Sulphur finished second with 110 points.
Leesville distance runners Blackwell and Lina Mill-Zacapa swept the outstanding track honors.
St. Louis' Emma Freeman was the girls outstanding field athlete with a first in the discus and second in the javelin.
Sulphur's Brandon Daigle won the javelin, was the runner-up in the discus and placed fourth in the high jump to claim the boys' outstanding field award.