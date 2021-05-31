As their bus sped back from Natchitoches the second Saturday night in May, the Cowboys’ season had come to a fork in the road.
To path to the right was filled with a tremendous comeback story of both a team and town, one that would be told for years to come.
To the left was a cliff, which if taken would see a once promising season come to a crashing end.
Nobody knew which way the McNeese State baseball team’s fortunes would turn.
The Cowboys had just been swept by Northwestern State in a gut-wrenching double header and had lost the Southland Conference series three games to one. All three losses by a run with the Demons scoring the winner in each of their last at-bat.
The final one was especially tough to swallow.
“Hardest loss I have every had,” said McNeese head coach Justin Hill. “I don’t know if it was the right call but I did not like the way they (umpires) handled it.”
With McNeese leading 4-3 in the bottom of ninth and the tying run on third base, Cowboy relief pitcher Christian Vega appeared to have struck out a Demon batter swinging for the third out to capture the win. But as the Cowboys emptied the dugout to celebrate the win, the third-base umpire ruled the batter foul-tipped the ball and extended the at-bat.
On the next pitch, Vega threw a wild one that scored the tying run and sent the game to extra innings for the second time that day.
The Cowboys took the lead back in the top of the 11th only to have the Demons score twice in the home half and walk off with a 6-5 victory.
McNeese, which had high hopes heading into the year and was picked for second in the preseason, found itself 22-26 overall, 15-16 in the Southland Conference, and fighting for its life just to make the postseason tournament.
“We were so down,” said Hill. “But we had invested so much that you can’t quit. We just kept going.
“I guess we just moved on. What choice did we have. This is just who we are, we are going to fix it. It’s all you can do.”
It is something they had learned together during their year of hardships. As the bus finally reached Lake Charles the Cowboys had two weeks to save their season.
“We know what is on the line,” said outfielder Julian Gonzales at the time. “We are in control of what happens to us. We just have to win.”
McNeese went on to sweep Nicholls the next weekend at home, setting all kinds of power-number records in the process.
“We knew we had this in us,” said Gonzales. “We had seen it in practice all year.”
Then, as they were getting ready to clinch a spot in the postseason with one more victory, another road block. A historic flood left the Cowboys again having to overcome still more heartache before leaving for Central Arkansas.
“It is always something,” said Hill. “We have learned not to ask what next can happen.”
Then the Cowboys went to UCA where they got not one but two victories. With six wins in eight games, the Pokes had found their path and led to Hammond.
Once there, four wins in four days earned them a spot on the Road to Omaha.
But it took two routs and two one-run wins, where in each of those games McNeese scored all its runs on just one swing, to win the title.
“That is amazing,” said Hill. “Just amazing. How many times do you win a baseball game with one swing, and we did it twice. It’s incredible.
“It was just our time.”
Timing for this group seems to be everything. Just when they were at their lowest point, riding home from their toughest loss, the Cowboys found their path. Since then they have won 10 of 12, all under pressure. But after this year, pressure is all relative to this team.
“With all we have been through as a team, that kept us together,” said outfielder Clayton Rasbeary, who was named the tournament’s MVP. “If we can get through what we already have, we can get through anything.”
And now more will hear the tale of this team and this town.
“We get to tell our story on the national stage,” said Hill.
As for their ride, it appears far from over.