The St. Louis Catholic girls soccer team has survived close calls on and off the field this season.
Since a 2-1 loss to DeRIdder on Dec. 10, the Saints have gone 9-0-6, winning six games by two goals or less.
"The girls are really good at staying in games regardless of what happens," St. Louis head coach Rachel Yoder said. "Even if we go down early, we respond quickly. They are resilient."
Hurricanes Laura and Delta heavily damaged the school, but the soccer field was mostly spared despite being just a few hundred feet away from basketball gym, which was a total loss.
"We were able to practice and play as soon as school started," Yoder said. "We were lucky. We still had our soccer field.
"We were not as affected as other sports. We did lose a lot of equipment in the storm, but we were able to replace most of it."
St. Louis hosts Archbishop Hannan (11-7) today at 5 p.m. in the regional round of the Division III playoffs, looking to reach the quarterfinals for the seventh consecutive season. It will be the third postseason meeting between the Saints and Hawks in four seasons. St. Louis won 2-1 in 2019 and 7-1 in 2018.
The Saints have relied on their defense led by senior goalkeeper Emma Oertling and senior sweeper Kya Duhon. St. Louis (12-2-8) has 13 shutouts and allowed only 13 goals in 22 games.
"Our defense is probably our strongest part of the team." Yoder said. "It is led by two seniors, and we have a freshman (Charlie Maze) that starts back there and a sophomore (Mia Hanks) and junior (Gretchen Hanley). They are younger, but they are pretty strong and tend to keep people out of our goal."
Up top, Sarah Upshaw leads St. Louis with 8 goals and 6 assists, and Ashleigh Tassin has 5 goals.
Yoder said the key will be getting a complete game performance.
"We have to come out and play a full 80 minutes," Yoder said. "We tend to play one half better than the other. We have to play as a whole unit. It can't just be our defense keeping us in, or our offense scoring."
Also in Division III, No. 13 South Beauregard travels to No. 4 Parkview Baptist today. The Lady K's are coming off their first playoff win in program history, 4-1 over Cabrini, and are led by junior Lexi Midkiff, who has scored 43 goals this season.
No. 7 DeRidder (13-7-2) will host No. 10 North DeSoto (10-12-3) today at 6 p.m.
In the Division III boys regional round today, No. 13 Leesville (9-4-1) travels to No. 4 North Vermilion (14-0-4) and No. 16 DeRidder (8-5-2) travels to top-ranked University Lab (11-1-3).
Wednesday, the No. 8 Sulphur Tors (13-2-3) host No. 9 Dutchtown (11-7-2) at 3:30 p.m. in the Division I regional round, while in Division III, the St. Louis boys (13-9-5) travel to Vandebilt Catholic (17-9).