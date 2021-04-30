It's been a busy two weeks for McNeese State's two basketball programs, both of which have celebrated a number of newcomers.
However, the men's program was hit with a loss Thursday as senior forward/center KeyShawn Feazell decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
The 6-foot-9, 235-pound Feazell became the eighth Cowboy to hit the portal since the end of last season, but likely the one with the most impact. It was hoped by first-year head coach John Aiken that the graduate senior would play his final college season alongside the newcomers, including 7-1 Brendan Medley-Bacon.
The duo was expected to give McNeese a solid baseline to work with.
Aiken said he's hoping that Feazell decides to return to the program for his final year of eligibility. He was expected to play one season at McNeese, but NCAA granted players an extra season of eligibility due to COVID-19.
"He is still open to coming back, he is just going to explore what is out there," Aiken said of Feazell. "We are still talking to him. It is a different situation than the others. We are acting like he is still here for now."
Aiken said he expected Feazell to take part in a team virtual meeting Thursday evening.
"He is still a part of this program and will always be a Cowboy," Aiken said.
Feazell led McNeese in points (13.1 per game) and rebounds (9.9) in his lone year in the program since transferring from Mississippi State. He was slowed early in the season by injuries and a bout with COVID as he missed three games.
Aiken said he is keeping Feazell's scholarship on the table for him until he makes a final decision, at which point Aiken said he will likely look in the portal for a power forward.
"I'm hoping we don't have to do that," he said.