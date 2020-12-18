Jules Sullen is returning to Washington-Marion as head football coach.
Sullen, formerly head coach at LaGrange, Scotlandville and Hamilton Christian, spent the past year working as director of academic services for the football program at McNeese State University. He previously served as an assistant at Washington-Marion, serving as defensive coordinator under Wayne Reese.
Current W-M principal Ronnie Harvey played for the Charging Indians during Sullen's stint as an assistant.
In his last stint as a head coach, Sullen led Hamilton Christian to a 5-5 record in 2019, taking the Warriors to the playoffs for the first time in four seasons. At LaGrange from 2009 to 2017, Sullen's Gators went 55-42 with seven playoff apperances in nine seasons and a run to the Class 4A quarterfinals in 2012. In 11 seasons as a head coach, Sullen is 64-53.
"The number one objective is to make sure we get all our athletes to come back home and to make sure we do things the correct way," Sullen said. "We are going to try to place those guys in positions to not only make them successful, but also the entire community and Washington-Marion."
"You think about the person who mentored me, Coach Reese, to be able to continue in his footsteps is special. I want to follow in the footsteps of Mr. Harvey because he has done a dynamic job, him as well as his academic team and the faculty. My job is to come in and build, lay a great foundation, teach them the importance of integrity, try to make sure they understand we want them to be student-athletes. We want them to be disciplined on the field. With the help of the coaching staff, I think we will be heading in the right direction."
Sullen said his time at McNeese will help make him a better coach.
"I would like to extend a big shout-out to McNeese, Daryl Burckel, Dr. Mitchell Adrian, Bridget Martin and most importantly to Frank Wilson. He is the epitome of what we call the head football coach — extremely articulate, well-detailed and organized," Sullen said. "I have learned so much from him in terms of getting to know your athlete, understanding his needs in the classroom and off the field.
"Just being around him has lit the fire for me to get back into coaching. I want to be a part of helping to rebuild the community after the hurricanes."