Fairview beats Florien for a shot at another title

The defending champion Fairview Panthers (25-2) outscored the Black Cats 25-9 in the second quarter to take control of a game that was tied after the first quarter and went on to beat Florien 61-45 in a Class B semifinal game Monday at Burton Coliseum.
Rylee Jinks led Fairview with 19 points, including 14 in the first half. Rylee Cloud added 15
Florien was led by Marleigh Sparks, who scored seven points. The Black Cats led for much of the first quarter, but made just 3 of 15 field goal attempts in the second quarter. Fairview made six steals in the quarter, with Rylee and Coco Williams getting two each and combining to score 12 points in the quarter.
Fairview, which beat Florien in the semifinal round last year, will meet Hathaway in a rematch of last year's championship game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Hammond. Fairview won last year's game 65-55.
The Panthers are currently tied with Southwood for most state championships with 11.