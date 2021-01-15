Hamilton Christian and Grand Lake have dominated District 4-1A basketball in recent years. But there is another team emerging as a contender — the Elton Indians.
Elton knocked off former district champ Hamilton on Tuesday and will get a crack at defending champion Grand Lake today.
The Hornets (2-1, 2-1) will host the Indians (12-4, 4-0) at 7:30 p.m.
"My first year (2018-2019) here we beat Grand Lake here, and we played Hamilton close," Elton head coach Carlo Maggio said. "Last year we didn't beat either one of them.
"We beat Hamilton the other night. We are trying to scratch and claw to get there. Those two programs are two of the better programs in the area. It is a motivation deal to be the hunter."
Elton returns its entire starting rotation from last season. It's an all-underclassmen rotation with juniors Xavier Ceasar, Dahntay Robinson and Maddox Pierrotti and sophomores Sherman Bellow, Jadon Ross and Damarcus Jack. While the Indians are young, they have played together for years.
"A lot of it is just growth and experience," Maggio said. "We have chemistry and togetherness.
"They played Little Dribblers together. Four of those kids are kin. Their grandfather (Greg Davis) brings them around to AAU games. He takes them every year. They have been all over the country. They have been doing that since before I got here. They all like each other."
Elton has used a staunch defense to win eight consecutive games, limiting opponents to an average of 38.9 points a game.
Grand Lake lost to Hamilton (10-5, 3-1) last week and has been trying to learn from its mistakes. The Hornets are coming off a 108-31 win over Gueydan on Tuesday.
"I thought we played really hard against them (Hamilton)," Grand Lake head coach Mark Caldwell said. "You learn a lot from losses.
"A lot of our mistakes (are due to) having a lack of experience, but the kids have to play through that. We can get better from it. What we did learn playing one of the top teams in the state close is that we have a solid team. We just need more game experience."
Caldwell said he expects a physical game.
"We have to match their physicality," Caldwell said. "We have to block out.
"If we want to be in the mix to win the district, we can't make some of the mistakes we made against Hamilton. We have to make some plays that maybe we were not ready for last week. We have to be able to fix stuff quick."
Elsewhere
Lacassine plays its District 7-B opener at home against Bell City at 6 p.m.
Lacassine (13-7) is coming off a 54-50 win over Class C No. 5 Reeves, led by a 28-point performance by Sydnie Cooley.
Bell City (12-4, 0-1) looks to bounce back from a district-opening loss on Monday to Midland that ended the Bruins' 12-game win streak.