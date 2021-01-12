In this edition of the Three Point Shot, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux dicuss the week in high school basketball.
What is the best boys game of the week?
RA: JS Clark at Hathaway, tonight. Hathaway opens the district season with a quarterfinals rematch with J.S. Clark. The Bulldogs bested the Hornets by five points in the playoffs after the two split a pair of regular season games.
Hathaway has won five consecutive games and is ranked No. 2 in Class B led by guards Ian Augustine and Koyden Lopez and 6-3 forward Noah Guidry.
WA: Hamilton Christian at Elton, tonight. Both teams are 4-0 in District 4-1A play. The winner of tonight's game takes sole possession of first place. Elton has a big week, playing at Grand Lake, another likely contender for the district title, Friday night.
Which girls game is most interesting?
RA: Lake Arthur at Lafayette Christian, Friday. The game will feature a pair of state title contenders in Class 3A No. 3 Lake Arthur and Division III No. 1 Lafayette Christian. Both teams reached the state tournament last year. LCA is led by smooth-shooting lefty freshman Jada Richard, while Lake Arthur leans on senior Deonna Brister, who can score from the outside or in the lane.
WA: Bell City at Lacassine, Friday. The Bruins have been on a roll, winning 12 straight games since opening the season with three losses. Lacassine picked up a pair of quality nondistrict wins last week by beating Kinder and Reeves.
Bell City guard Josie Ogea and Lacassine forward Vanessa Duhe are two of the area's best players.
Name players to watch.
RA: Jennings' junior Jill Fontenot. The guard earned first-team all-district honors last season and continues to shine as the Bulldogs are off to a 14-3 start and ranked seventh in Class 3A.
Fontenot averaged more than 16 points a game last week as the Bulldogs went 3-1, including a win over 5A Sulphur.
WA: Jaya Gradney and Ravenn Carter, Iowa. The duo combined for 50 points in a pair of Yellow Jacket wins last week, helping Iowa improve to 8-2. They will need to be in top form this week as Iowa starts District 4-3A play against a pair of winning teams in South Beauregard and Jennings.