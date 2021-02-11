Elton coach says player recovering

After a scary fall during a District 4-1A boys basketball game against Grand Lake Tuesday evening, Elton sophomore power forward Damarcus Jack is home and starting his road to recovery.
"I got to talk to him a little bit earlier (Wednesday)," Elton head coach Carlo Maggio said. "We got some good news and we are excited.
"He is doing better. He got released this morning."
With .77 seconds left in the first half, Jack went up to grab a high throw-in near the rim and got tangled up with a Grand Lake player, falling hard to the floor and making contact with his head.
"The doctors watched the video and the doctors said he was lucky," Maggio said. "They said that it looks like he will make a full recovery. It is just going to take some time.
"That is a freaky deal. I have never witnessed anything like it."
Jack was airlifted to a Lafayette-area hospital, Maggio said.
Maggio said administrators from both schools agreed that the game will not be made up.
"Instead of coming back and playing a half a game and trying to figure out who had a ticket, that we will just try to get through this year," Maggio said.
Maggio said he was not sure when Jack might return to the team and that Grand Lake has been checking in on Jack's status.
"Grand Lake has been so supportive," Maggio said. "(Head coach Mark) Caldwell brought in a get-well package. I told (Jack) how Grand Lake was worried about him. Mark said the (Grand Lake) kid was very upset."