McNeese graduate transfer Jenna Edwards has been named the 2021 Southland Conference Softball Newcomer of the Year, the league announced Monday in conjunction to announcing its all-conference teams.
Shortstop Cori McCrary and third baseman Haylee Brinlee of McNeese are first team all conference selections, as is Lake Charles native and Barbe graduate Aeriyl Mass, an outfielder at Southeastern Louisiana University.
Edwards is 7-2 in her only season with the Cowgirls after transferring from Valparaiso. She has a team low 2.67 ERA in 91 innings pitched, leads the team with four shutouts and is second on the team with 67 strike outs.
Brinlee has a .307 batting average with nine home runs. She leads the team with 42 RBI and posted a .965 fielding percent, committing only six errors in 54 games.
McCrary is hitting .310 average with 9 HR, 52 hits and 43 runs.
Mass, a junior, is hitting .365 and has 28 stolen bases, third in the conference.
McNeese designated player Kaylee Lopez (.386), outfielder Jil Poullard (.301), and pitcher Whitney Tate (11-7, 2.14 ERA) were named to the second team while catcher Chloe Gomez (.273) was named to the third team.
Stephen F. Austin’s Kassidy Wilbur (29 wins, 3 saves) was named Pitcher of the Year and Player of the Year. SFA first baseman Shaylan Govan (.397, 15 HR) was voted Hitter of the year and SFA’s Nicole Dickson (34-10, 25-2) won Coach of the Year. Central Arkansas outfielder Jenna Wileman (.415) is Freshman of the Year.