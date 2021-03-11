The 2021 high school softball season is still young, but Barbe and Sam Houston have already set themselves apart as two of the top teams in Class 5A.
The Bucs and Broncos are a combined 20-2 and ranked in the top five in the most recent Louisiana High School Athletic Association Class 5A power ratings. They will meet at 5 p.m. today at Barbe High School in a District 3-5A clash. Both are undefeated in district play.
"I think they are great and well coached," Barbe head coach Candyce Carter said of the Broncos. "I know a ton of their kids.
"It is going to be a great matchup. I have a lot of respect for what is going on over there. We are excited to play them and it is a big emotional game."
Both teams return the bulk of their starters from the pandemic-shortened 2020 season but have mostly put the lost season behind them.
"We are taking this as another opportunity to play together and win together," Carter said. "I love the group I have. I have had a lot of these kids since they were freshmen and sophomores. We are not thinking about what has happened with hurricanes and COVID."
Sam Houston head coach Beth Domingue said missing out on the 2020 season has renewed the Broncos' (10-1, 3-0) love of the game.
"We haven't completely ignored it, but we are not taking any game for granted," Domingue said. "I feel like the girls are enjoying it more.
"They are a fun group. I like the energy and outlook. I feel like they are relaxed. I feel like they are enjoying themselves."
Barbe (9-1, 1-0) returns six starters, including junior pitcher Halie Pappion and its entire outfield in Kiley Dehart, Nyjah Fontenot and Mica Beaudoin. The Bucs have scored eight or more runs eight times this season.
"When we stick to the plan offensively, we can score a lot of runs," Carter said. "Offense is a big factor, but I think there are different facets of our game that work at different times. If we can get all facets of our game together at one time, it could be something pretty special."
Sam Houston has seven starters back and is batting nearly .400 as a team, led by senior third baseman Maci Baldwin (.455) and junior second baseman/outfielder Maddy England (.472).
"I think we are well rounded," Domingue said. "I like my lineup.
"I feel like anybody in my lineup could have a big day at any point. We can be a threat any inning. We try to be consistent at the plate and defensively and keep doing the little things right."