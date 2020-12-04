Bridget Upton came off the bench to score a game-high 23 points and Division III East Texas Baptist spoiled McNeese State's home opener, 68-67 Thursday night at Burton Coliseum.
It was the second game in a row for Upton to come off the bench and lead EBTU.
Taylor Singleton added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (4-0).
Claralee Richard led the Cowgirls (0-3) with a game-high 20 points. Kyla Hamilton netted 10 points and six rebounds. Maia Robinson led McNeese with seven rebounds. It was the lone home game in a stretch of seven road games to start the season.
The Tigers led through most of the game as the lead changed hands twice. EBTU led 24-14 after the first quarter.
McNeese cut into the Tigers' lead by outscoring them by eight in the third quarter to trail 51-50 entering the final quarter.
The Tigers scored 20 second-chance points but their biggest advantage was depth with their bench outscoring the Cowgirls 32-20.
The Cowgirls have lost 14 consecutive games dating to last season. They won't take the court again until visiting rival Louisiana-Lafayette on Wednesday.