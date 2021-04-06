American Press Strike Zone

In this edition of the Triple Play, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview the upcoming week in high school sports.

What is the most interesting baseball game?

WA: DeQuincy at Kinder, today. The Tigers have won 10 of their past 11 games, including all four district games, behind a strong lineup led by Rayden Rosalis, Reece Ashworth and Hadley Cooley. The Jackets were 3-0 in District 5-2A play headed into Monday's game against Rosepine.

RA: St. Louis Catholic at South Beauregard, today. Control of District 4-3A hinges on this game. South Beauregard was the early favorite until the red-hot Saints knocked them off 2-1 last week. A win for the Saints would give them at least a two game lead on the rest of the district with four games left.

What is the best softball game?

WA: Barbe at Sam Houston, today. The Bucs lead the Broncos in the District 3-5A race. The Broncos can tie by winning on their home turf today. Each team has a two-way standout who can pitch and hit for power in Barbe's Halie Pappion and Sam Houston's Alexis Dibbley.

RA: Bell City at Lacassine, Wednesday. The District 7-B rivals will start a three-game series with a doubleheader. The teams split two games in 2019 and shared the district championship. Lacassine has won four of its last five games

Name a player to watch.

WA: Merryville's Alyssa Duncan had seven hits, six runs and nine RBI in wins over Gueydan and Grand Lake last week.

RA: DeRidder senior outfielder Ross Picou has helped power the Dragons to a four-game win streak. He has seven hits in his last 13 at bats with six RBI and five runs scored.

