In this edition of the Triple Play, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview the upcoming week in high school sports.
What is the most interesting baseball game?
WA: DeQuincy at Kinder, today. The Tigers have won 10 of their past 11 games, including all four district games, behind a strong lineup led by Rayden Rosalis, Reece Ashworth and Hadley Cooley. The Jackets were 3-0 in District 5-2A play headed into Monday's game against Rosepine.
RA: St. Louis Catholic at South Beauregard, today. Control of District 4-3A hinges on this game. South Beauregard was the early favorite until the red-hot Saints knocked them off 2-1 last week. A win for the Saints would give them at least a two game lead on the rest of the district with four games left.
What is the best softball game?
WA: Barbe at Sam Houston, today. The Bucs lead the Broncos in the District 3-5A race. The Broncos can tie by winning on their home turf today. Each team has a two-way standout who can pitch and hit for power in Barbe's Halie Pappion and Sam Houston's Alexis Dibbley.
RA: Bell City at Lacassine, Wednesday. The District 7-B rivals will start a three-game series with a doubleheader. The teams split two games in 2019 and shared the district championship. Lacassine has won four of its last five games
Name a player to watch.
WA: Merryville's Alyssa Duncan had seven hits, six runs and nine RBI in wins over Gueydan and Grand Lake last week.
RA: DeRidder senior outfielder Ross Picou has helped power the Dragons to a four-game win streak. He has seven hits in his last 13 at bats with six RBI and five runs scored.