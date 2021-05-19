When LSU decided to lose a midweek game, the Tigers didn’t fool around.
Northwestern State dominated from start to finish Tuesday to beat the Tigers 7-3 in front of a key Southeastern Conference series at Texas A&M beginning Thursday.
It was final midweek game of the year for the Tigers, who were trying to become the third LSU team ever to go undefeated in the middle of week after winning the previous 13.
“It’s my job to get the team ready,” LSU coach Paul Mainieri said. “It’s nobody’s fault but my own. … We got beat by a team that was more focused and ready to play than we were.”
It seemed unlikely most of the day that the game would be played, that was before the torrential clouds cleared long enough for the Tigers to also suffer their first loss to an in-state team this season.
But Northwestern State used a steady stream of inexperienced pitchers to hold LSU to five hits before bringing in closer Drayton Brown to get to get the final six outs, three on strikeouts.
“None of those pitchers could have beat us any other day of the week,” said LSU freshman Dylan Crews, who drove in two of the Tigers’ runs with a triple.
But that didn’t come until seventh and followed when the Tigers had fallen behind 6-1.
LSU used a similar mound ploy with eight pitchers, but the Demons (27-24) had 12 hits and took advantage of six walks and a hit batsman to jump ahead early.
Demons’ leadoff man Larson Fontenot went 4-for-5 and Tyler Smith and Jeffrey Elkins had a pair of RBIs apiece for the Demons.
The loss also denied Mainieri the milestone 1,500th career win.
“We probably weren’t focused today at all,” said LSU starting pitcher Will Hellmers. We didn’t really even know if we were going to play today (due to weather). The focus wasn’t there. We’ve got to put this aside and focus on Texas A&M.”