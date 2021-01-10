The McNeese State Cowboys made plenty of plays, but not enough to pull out the victory.
McNeese shot 50 percent from the field, turned the ball over 13 times and outrebounded visiting Northwestern State by 10.
Yet, the Demons beat the Cowboys 78-75 Saturday at Burton Coliseum to snap a seven-game losing streak and drop McNeese to 0-2 in Southland Conference play.
"I thought we played well in stretches," McNeese coach Heath Schroyer said. "There are always a few possessions and a few plays that the winning team usually makes and we just haven't been able to make those plays at this point."
Those big plays were available late.
After NSU's Jovan Zelenbaba missed a pair of free throws, KeyShawn Feazell hit a soft shot touch off glass and then drained a free throw to tie it 64-64 with 3:10 remaining.
NSU (2-12, 1-2 SLC) responded by hitting a jumper. After a turnover by A.J. Lawson, Zelenbaba hit two free throws to make it 68-64.
A few moments later, Feazell put back a shot to make it 68-67, but NSU once again responded. Trenton Massner drained a high-arching mid-range jumper which pushed the Demons' lead back to three points.
"We just couldn't get stops when we needed to get stops," Schroyer said. "We just weren't able to put stop after stop together."
McNeese (6-5, 0-2), which has yet to beat a Division I opponent, managed to cut it down to one point one more time after Lawson put back his own miss. That made it 70-69 with 1:04 remaining on the clock.
The Demons once again responded by attacking the Cowboys' defense as Jamaure Gregg threw down a dunk without a defender around to make it 72-69.
The absence of guards Braelon Bush and Collin Warren, both of whom were out due to COVID-19 protocols, made a difference, especially defensively.
NSU shot 52.8 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from 3-point range. The Demons had four players score in double figures with Gregg, Massner and Zelenbaba each scoring 13 points.
"I think offensively we didn't make timely shots or free throws," Schroyer said. "We weren't able to get stops. I think not having Braelon and Collin hurt us on that end of the floor more than it did on the offensive end."
McNeese was led by the 6-foot-9 Feazell who led all scorers with 22 points. It was Feazell's first game back after sitting out the last three due to COVID-19 protocols.
Lawson chipped in 17 points, Jeremy Harrell added 12 and Ra'Shawn Langston added 10.
The Cowboys also shot 47.1 percent from the free-throw line.
"I thought our shot selection, shot balance I think for the most part was good," Schroyer said. "We couldn't make key free throws and couldn't make key shots."
Schroyer made it a point to say that now is not the time for he, his staff or his team to panic.
"I never push the panic button," Schroyer said. "It is a long season. We started off 0-3 last year and ran off seven in a row. I think there is a sense of urgency with every game because you only have 16 of them, league games.
"I just worry about having a really good film session tomorrow, a really good practice on Monday, and a good prep on Tuesday and then head to San Antonio (to play Incarnate Word) on Wednesday and see what happens."