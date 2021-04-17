McNeese State put one big inning together and used a trio of double plays to shut down Abilene Christian Friday in a 7-0 Southland Conference win.
The Cowgirls (20-21, 10-6 SLC) scored six runs in the second inning. Tayler Strother and Gracie Devall walked with the bases loaded to force in the first two runs. Jil Poullard and Toni Perrin singled to drive in two runs each.
ACU (7-28, 3-13) threatened to score in the top of the inning. Calie Burris and Shaylee Alani doubled and singled to lead off and Avery Miloch reached on a dropped third strike to load the bases with one out.
Cowgirls pitcher Whitney Tate fielded a grounder to start a 1-2-3 double play to end the threat. The Cowgirls also forced doubled plays with two runners on to end the sixth and seventh innings.
McNeese entered the game leading the nation I in double plays with 27.
"We focus on it," said Cowgirls head coach James Landreneau. "In practice we turn double plays as much as anything we do.
"Our pitchers do a good job of getting ground balls. Coach (Robbie) Tate does a good job of calling pitches in those situations and our infielders love the opportunity. Pitching in the bottom of the zone is going to induce a lot of ground balls."
Tate (7-7) pitched a complete game, allowing seven hits.
"She went after people and didn't get behind in counts," Landreneau said. "We were able to play good defense behind her and get out of a couple of jams. She induced a lot of weak contact and the defense was good. Strother had a really good day at second base with some big plays."
Perrin drove in three runs and Poullard had two hits to lead the offense.
"Jil puts in a lot of time," Landreneau said. "She is always up here working and is now starting to see the fruit of all her labor. We like the way she is playing right now and she has continued to grow. She is a versatile player that is a threat in a lot of different ways."
Landreneau said the Cowgirls let up after the big second inning.
"We had a good inning," he said. "We were patient at the plate and got some timely hits. We had a chance to put the game away and kind of let things linger on. We have to do a little bit better job of getting runners in and finishing off the game."
The series concludes with a doubleheader beginning at noon today.