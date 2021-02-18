The McNeese State women's basketball game scheduled for tonight at Incarnate Word was canceled due to inclement weather and dangerous road conditions.
The game, which had already been pushed back one day due to the ice storm, has no make-up date. With dates running out and COVID-19 protocols, a new date is not likely.
"We have a lot of games to make up so I'm not sure if we will play them or where the game would fit into our schedule," said Cowgirls head coach Kacie Cryer. "The most important thing is the safety and well being of our players and staff. This is the right decision."
After being shut down by for COVID protocol, along with other teams in the league, the Cowgirls are scheduled set to play three games a week for the remainder of the regular season, which ends March 6.
"We have been through two hurricanes and an ice storm; I think we can handle three basketball games in a week," Cryer said.
McNeese (5-9) is in second place in the Southland Conference with a 5-2 record, but lost the first meeting with UIW at home on Feb. 8.
"We are staying positive and working hard to get better and better," Cryer said. "The girls are very good at adapting to all the changes this season. It's been a different year for all of us and the girls have kept their spirits up and done what we have asked them to do.
"But we are disappointed in not being able to play this game."
McNeese hopes to get back on a roll when its hosts New Orleans at 1 p.m. Saturday at Burton Coliseum. McNeese won the first encounter 67-61 in New Orleans on Jan. 16.
"We will be ready to play Saturday," Cryer said.