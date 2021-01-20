If ever a team needed a victory, it is this one.
The McNeese State men's basketball team is searching for its first win in more than a month. The Cowboys also haven't beaten a Division I team and are 0-4 in the Southland Conference, 6-7 overall.
It is not the start they were hoping for.
"We are a fragile group right now," said Cowboys head coach Heath Schroyer. "This team needs a win."
The Cowboys hope to get on track tonight with a home game against Southeastern Louisiana. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. at Burton Coliseum, where McNeese is 6-2.
"This is a huge game for us," Schroyer said. "We have to get on the right (track)."
After tonight's game, McNeese will be on the road for its next five, starting Saturday at Houston Baptist. That start time was changed to 5 p.m.
"With the road trip coming this is important that we get a win and start putting things in the right places," Schroyer said. "It has been tough on all of us; we have been through a lot. But that doesn't matter now, we have to get a win."
The Lions enter the game 1-3 in the league and 3-10 overall.
"I think we are going to play our best basketball at the end of the year," said Schroyer, who added he saw a lot of good things in Saturday's loss at New Orleans.
"We have played well in segments," he said. "We have a lot to build on."
Transfer KeyShawn Feazell is looking to continue his improvement since missing four games after testing positive for COVID-19. The 6-foot-9 senior from Mississippi State had a career-high 22 points against UNO, his second game back.
He is averaging 15.3 points and 11.2 rebounds a game, both tops on McNeese.
The Cowboys also hope to get sharpshooter Dru Kuxhausen going. The preseason first-team all-Southland selection is averaging 12.4 points per game is shooting 41 percent from behind the 3-point arc, but like his teammates, has not been consistent.
Senior Keon Clergeot leads the Lions in scoring (14.5 ppg).
"We are still looking to find our rhythm," Schroyer said. "Not being able to have much of a preseason, or be in the weight room, has set us back.
"We need to overcome that right now."