LAKE CHARLES — McNeese softball will continue its stretch of games against nationally ranked opponents with a Tuesday home game against No. 11 Oklahoma State. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond. Streaming will be available for all home games.
McNeese (3-5) is coming off a 1-3 record at its own Cowgirl Classic where the Cowgirls picked up a 7-4 win over No. 20 Arkansas on Saturday in the second game of the doubleheader. McNeese fell 6-4 (14 innings) to Arkansas in the first game on Saturday then dropped a 3-1 game to the Razorbacks on Sunday before concluding tournament play with a 3-2 (9 inning) loss against No. 23 Baylor.
Oklahoma State enters Monday's 4 p.m. doubleheader at Lamar undefeated at 6-0.
For the Cowgirls, Chloe Mullins and Padyn Williams lead the team with a .333 batting average while Jil Poullard leads the team with nine hits, four stolen bases, and five runs scored.
Following Tuesday's contest, McNeese will play its next five games on the road against ranked opponents who have a combined 24-1 record as of Monday morning.
McNeese will travel to No. 9 UL-Lafayette on Wednesday (6 p.m.) then will head to Florida for a three-game series at No. 24 Central Florida Friday (4 p.m./DH) and Saturday (1 p.m.) before closing out the week at No. 6 Florida on Sunday in a 1 p.m. game.
NOTE: Joe Miller Field capacity has been set at 25 percent or 500 fans. The program is currently selling premium seating –Develop the Diamond. Once these seats are factored in, 102 tickets remain available for softball games. To purchase softball premium seats, or for more information, contact Senior Associate Athletics Director Todd Butler at 337-475-5219 or lbutler@mcneese.edu.