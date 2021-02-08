This was not the return McNeese State was hoping for.
After a 12-day program shutdown for COVID protocol, the Cowgirls found their game early then lost their shooting touch.
The result was a 66-47 defeat at the hands of Incarnate Word Monday night at Burton Coliseum. The Cardinals have also been suffering from COVID, missing their last four games and only playing twice since the new year began.
And while McNeese got off to a strong start, grabbing a 12-point first quarter lead, the Cowgirls simply could not make a basket, hitting just 2-of-16 from the floor over the second and third quarters.
The loss dropped McNeese to 4-2 in the Southland Conference, 4-9 overall, still good for second in the league but well back of undefeated Stephen F. Austin. Incarnate Word improved to 1-1, 3-4.
During their shutdown McNeese missed games at Lamar and Central Arkansas.
“We are thrilled to be able to get back on the court and play,” said McNeese head coach Kacie Cryer before the game. “We feel that shutting down last week was the right thing to do for the health and safety of our players and staff but we sure did miss each other and miss playing the game we all love.”
The Lamar game has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 15 with McNeese now traveling to Conway, Ark. on March 1. McNeese also has a third make-up date set for Feb. 22 at Houston Baptist.
Monday night’s game also marked the return of Cryer to the bench. She missed the last Cowgirl game, a home loss to Nicholls on Jan. 27., after testing positive for COVID.
“I’m so proud of how our players have navigated the past month,” said Cryer. “We have played games without players and coaches in each of our five conference games so far and that won't change. We have handled the adversity the best we can and the players haven't complained or made excuses, they just find a way.
“It speaks volumes about their toughness and resiliency."
While Incarnate Word looked rusty at the start, the Cowgirls didn’t, rolling to a 19-9 lead after one quarter behind Divine Tanks on the inside and Mychala Linzy on the outside. Both finished the quarter with six points.
Tanks finished with a game-high 17 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. The Cardinals were led by Jaauckly Moore’s 16.
After the first quarter McNeese, making just two field goals in the next two quarters. The Cowgirls did manage to get within five on two Tanks free throws with 3:52 left, but she fouled out soon after, ending hopes of a comeback.
McNeese will be back in action Saturday when it travels to Northwestern State. The Cowgirls won the first meeting between the two teams 67-47. It was their widest margin of victory to date.
Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.