Cowgirls out to avenge loss to ULL

McNeese State will try to avenge last week’s loss to Louisiana-Lafayette when the Cowgirls host the Ragin’ Cajuns at 6:30 p.m. today in a nonconference softball game.
The Cajuns (9-3), who will be out to break a two-game losing streak, won last week’s meeting 8-7 in eight innings with a helping hand from five Cowgirls errors.
Meanwhile, the Cowgirls (3-11) are out to snap an eightgame losing streak. They are coming off a 1-0, eight-inning loss at Florida on Sunday, losing on a walk-off home run. All of the Cowgirls’ losses have come at the hands of the eight nationally ranked teams they’ve played.
Alayis Seneca leads the Cowgirls with a .333 batting average. Cori McCrary has a team-high four homers, including one against the Cajuns. Jil Poullard leads the team with 12 hits and six stolen bases and is second on the team with a .261 batting average.
In the circle, Jenna Edwards (1-1), who is coming off her best outing of the season against Florida, has a staff-low 1.79 ERA. Freshman Ashley Vallejo (0-3, 3.23) leads with 19 strikeouts.
ULL is led at the plate by Ciara Bryan (.463) with 18 hits, and two homers. Kandra Lamb (3-1) has a 1.89 ERA, followed by Summer Ellyson (4-2, 2.16) and Casey Dixon (2-0, 0.70).