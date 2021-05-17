After blitzing their way through the Southland Conference tournament, winning four straight games to claim the tournament championship, the Mc-Neese State Cowgirls are headed to Baton Rouge for the NCAA tournament.
The Cowgirls (34-24) are the number four seed in the Baton Rouge region, to be held Friday-Sunday and will open against host and top seed LSU (32-19) at 3 p.m. Friday.
Also in the region are No. 2 UL-Lafayette (44-10) and No. 3 George Washington (37-9).
McNeese opened the season with an 8-0 loss at LSU and dropped a pair of regular season games against UL-Lafayette, losing 8-7 in Lafayette and 5-4 in Lake Charles.
LSU is the No. 7 national seed and would stay at home for the super regional next week should they advance.
Winning the conference tournament earned the Cowgirls an automatic bid to the tournament.
This will be their seventh NCAA appearance, the most recent coming in 2018, when the Cowgirls played at the College Station regional. McNeese opened with a win over No. 18 Baylor before losing their next two games to Texas A&M and Baylor to be eliminated.
That was the last of three straight NCAA appearances for the Cowgirls, who won a game each of those three trips. The other two were in Baton Rouge, with the Cowgirls beating Arizona State in the opening game in 2016, then beating Fairfield in an elimination game in 2017.
McNeese is 4-12 alltime in NCAA tournament games.
In 2019, McNeese played in the National Invitational Softball Championship tournament, winning three games and losing twice. The Cowgirls were eliminated in the final of the Stephen F. Austin regional by Texas-Arlington.
The Cowgirls will enter this year’s tournament in good form, having won their last five games. Including the Southland Conference tournament, the Cowgirls won 14 of their last 17 games against conference opponents.