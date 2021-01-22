Special to the American Press
HAMMOND — Four Cowgirls scored in double figures and McNeese State extended its unbeaten streak to four games Wednesday night with an 80-72 victory over Southeastern Louisiana.
The Cowgirls (4-7), who lost their first seven games of the season, improved to 4-0 in the Southland Conference, their best start since the 2011-12 season when they started 6-0. And they did without leading scorer and rebounder Divine Tanks who missed her second consecutive game due to COVID-19 protocols.
"What a tremendous team win by these young ladies," said Cowgirls head coach Kacie Cryer. "To come into Hammond and compete with toughness like we did tonight is unbelievable. As a staff we couldn't be prouder. We continue to have players step up and just get it done."
Sophomore Kyla Hamilton and junior Le'Shenae Stubblefield recorded career highs with 25 and 22 points, respectively. Lizzy Ratcliff tied her season high with 14 points and Claralee Richard pitched in 12 points. Hamilton and Whitney Johnson pulled down a game-high eight rebounds, a career-high for both players.
Cierria Cunningham led SLU with 18 points, while Breonca Ducksworth and Morgan Carrier joined her in double figures with 14 and 12 points, respectively. It was the first home loss in three games for the Lions (3-5, 2-3), who lost their third in a row.
McNeese led by as many as 19 points in the third quarter.
"We are getting it done with our defense, hustle, and team ball," Cryer said. "We have allowed our defense to lead to our offense and tonight we put the ball in the hole. I thought we hit some big shots when Southeastern went on runs."
The Cowgirls, who shot 43.6 from the field including 8 of 14 from 3-point range, were 24 of 32 from the free throw line. Their final seven points all came on free throws to seal the victory. By contrast, the Lions were 23 of 39 from the line and shot 34.8 percent from the field.
The Cowgirls have won 11 of the last 13 meetings.