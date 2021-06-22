McNeese State softball sophomore pitcher Saleen Flores has entered the transfer portal.
She made an announcement on Instagram.
“I just want to thank McNeese so much for giving me the college softball opportunity I had always dreamed of when I was a little girl,” Flores said. “I am extremely blessed and thankful for the opportunities I had there and the people I met that will always be a part of my life.
“However, I am extremely excited for what is ahead? On to the next chapter!”
As a freshman in 2019, Flores combined with older sister Alexsandra Flores to form the backbone of the Cowgirls’ pitching staff. She earned All-Southland Conference honorable mention honors while going 5-6 with a 1.46 earned run average over 115 innings with three saves.
In the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, Flores was on her way to a big season at 7-3 with a 1.89 ERA over 44 1/3 innings before everything shutdown.
This season Flores saw her time in the circle diminish as freshman Whitney Tate and Valparaiso graduate transfer Jenna Edwards pitched the bulk of the innings for the Cowgirls. Flores went 5-8 with a 5.76 ERA and three saves in 75 innings.