First came the pitching, then a little small ball followed by power, topped with solid defense.
McNeese State used all four to win the first game in a critical weekend Southland Conference series against Nicholls State, 7-0 Friday night at Joe Miller Ballpark.
The teams entered the fourgame series separated by a half game in the standings for the eighth and final spot in the upcoming SLC Tournament. Central Arkansas is behind them but split a doubleheader at Houston Baptist. McNeese finishes the regular season next weekend at UCA.
McNeese (23-26, 16-16 SLC), which snapped a three-game losing streak, put the game away in the seventh, scoring four times on a pair of home runs. Clayton Rasbeary hit the second, a two-run shot to center. It was his eighth of the season.
Nicholls fell to 20-28, 15-18.
Before that Julian Gonzales hit his third of the season, also a two-run shot. Gonzales’ monstrous blast reached the track beyond the right-field fence. Gonzales’ blast followed Peyton Johnson’s leadoff single and was the fourth hit off Nicholls starter Chase Gearing. It sent Gearing (4-4) to the showers.
“That felt good,” Gonzales said. “It gave us a little breathing room.
“We know what we are playing for. It is good that it is in our own hands.”
All that helped make a winner out of McNeese starter Bryson Hudgens, who allowed three hits over six innings. He did, however, hit three batters and walk three more, but got the big outs when he needed.
In the process, Hudgens picked up his first win of the season in three decisions. He was the first of three Cowboys hurlers which included Brad Kincaid, who hasn’t thrown since March 26 due to an elbow injury. Kincaid worked the ninth, walking two and striking a pair.
“Hudgens was fantastic,” said McNeese head coach Justin Hill. “He was pitching in a lot of traffic and able to make the big pitches when he had to make them.”
McNeese scored all the runs it would need in the fifth, breaking up Gearing’s no-hit bid with a Gonzales bunt single after a leadoff walk to Nate Collins. Both were bunted up a base by Reid Bourque.
Pinch hitter Brett Whelton drove in a run with a ground out and Gonzales raced home on a wild pitch. A single by Rasbeary started the sixth, as the outfielder stole second, raced to third on a fly to right and scored on Tré Obregon’s sacrifice fly.
“The key was putting pressure on them,” Gonzales said. “We knew if we kept doing that they could not make the plays all night.”
The game ended on the second diving stop by McNeese second baseman Nate Fisbeck. He had two of seven diving plays made by the two teams.
NOTES: The series continues with a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. today. Lefties Will Dion (6-4, 3.54 ERA) and Jonathan Ellison (3-3, 3.25) will go for the Cowboys and will face Trever Kilcrease (2-7, 6.97) and Devin Desandro (3-3, 3.83). On Sunday, Ty Abraham (2-2, 5.03) will throw the finale for McNeese against Nick Heckman (2-5, 4.50). … Sunday will be Senior Day with the game at 1 p.m. and the ceremony honoring the seniors starting at 12:30 p.m.