Only family and friends were invited as Mcneese State moved from the practice field to the stadium turf Saturday.
For almost two hours the Cowboys battled each other and the heat during a 62-play scrimmage that had enough big plays for everybody.
The offense showed promise, the defense dominance, but those were in spurts. That’s probably a good thing early since you don’t want one side making all the plays.
As the Cowboys battled each other here are five things we learned.
Actually there were six, but we already knew any noon start in August is hot so we will skip that.
1. Isaiah Chambers, defensive line is really good.
So I guess we knew that going in but Chambers’ three sacks coming in one series showed he is perhaps the best defensive force in FCS football.
He is at the very least on the short, short list.
And the rest, they are a group that can dominate at times which might be the difference in a league loaded with offense.
2. Walker Wood can be a force.
The backup quarterback will do anything to get on the field, including playing wide receiver. His four catches for 65 yards shows his moving around isn’t just for show.
Wood could be a solid addition to a group that is looking forward to a breakout this fall. He also is a great insurance policy at quarterback if anything happens to the starter, Cody Orgeron.
3. Frank Wilson was right.
The head coach has been talking for a month now how the Cowboys are bigger, stronger, faster. It’s a small sample size but on Saturday they were.
Most importantly, the Cowboys looked like a team that is much more athletic than before.
The big question, of course, is are the Cowboys better. That we will find out in the weeks to come.
4. CeeJay Powell is good.
The transfer from Louisiana Tech was all the talk in the spring even if he could not play. He lit up the practice field during workouts. Saturday he did the same inside Cowboy Stadium.
He caught a pair of touchdown passes and was open most of the afternoon. He did, however, drop a pass early in the scrimmage. But his speed is a difference maker.
5. McNeese has chemistry.
Despite the heat which seemed to be burning the rubber portion of the turf, this team seemed to have fun and enjoy each other.
Even the offensive line got into the fun of things after the first touchdown, working some type of rowing exercise in the back of the end zone.
That has not always been the case the last few years.
None of this is a guarantee of a great fall, nor are all first impressions lasting. Still, it was something noticeable during the first scrimmage.