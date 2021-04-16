Back in the Southland Conference race, McNeese State looks to build on last weekend's sweep of Incarnate Word as it hits the road starting today.
The Cowboys open a four-game series at Sam Houston State at 6:30 p.m. today — maybe.
With rain in the forecast, start times have been moved and could change again.
McNeese head coach Justin Hill said his team is ready for anything, even the possibility of back-to-back doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday.
"We will show up and be ready to go," Hill said. "As many challenges as we have been through the last year, we are good to go."
McNeese (18-14, 12-7 SLC), winner of six of its last eight, finds itself a half game behind Southland-leading Southeastern Louisiana for first place.
"I'm not sure you want to get caught up in all that just yet," Hill said. "We have to worry about how we are playing. That's what matters."
McNeese had everything going last weekend, using power and pitching to put away the Cardinals in quick order. The Cowboys outscored UIW 43-12, including 23-2 during the Saturday doubleheader.
"We played really well last week," Hill said.
Last weekend McNeese welcomed back designated hitter Tré Obregon, the league's leading hitter at .392. Obregon had missed the previous eight games with a rib injury before collecting three hits in the final three games against UIW.
"I think we found out what an important link Tré is in our offense," Hill said. "Take him out and we are not as long. With him we can come at you top to bottom."
The Bearkats (15-16, 11-9) have their own big hitter in sophomore outfielder Colton Cowser, who leads the league home runs at 12 and slugging percentage (.730). He is also the top run scorer with 35.
"He is the one guy we have circled and can't let beat us," Hill said. "We have to work on the guys around him. He might be the best hitter in the league."
Cowser leads Sam Houston with 30 runs batted in. McNeese's Nate Fisbeck tops the Southland in that category with 35.
Today's scheduled pitching matchup features McNeese righty Bryson Hudgens (0-0, 3.55 ERA) making his third start of the season against Bearkats right-hander Tyler Davis (4-2, 4.12).
"It's an important series mainly because we don't know what the magic number of wins is (to win a title or make the tournament)," Hill said. "We just have to focus on the game that's in front of us and the challenge we have."
Pitching Matchups
6:30 p.m. Today
McN, RHP Bryson Hudgens (0-0, 3.55 ERA, 12.2 IP, 5 BB, 9 K) vs. SHSU, RHP Tyler Davis (4-2, 4.12, 43.2 IP, 6 BB, 31 K).
2 p.m. Saturday (DH)
McN, LHP Will Dion (4-3, 2.91, 46.1 IP, 8 BB, 61 K) vs. SHSU, LHP Dominic Robinson (3-1, 2.35 ERA, 30.2 IP, 6 BB, 27 K).
McN, LHP Jonathan Ellison (2-1, 1.95 ERA, 32.1 IP, 13 BB, 33 K) vs. SHSU, TBA.
1 p.m. Sunday
McN, RHP Christian Vega (1-3, 4.84 ERA 35.1 IP, 15 BB, 24 K) vs. SHSU, TBA.