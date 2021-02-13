Trying to build on improved play of late, McNeese State will attempt to finish its road swing with a winning record.
The Cowboys play the last of five straight away from home when they travel to play Northwestern State at 4 p.m. today.
"We have been playing better of late, getting all of our guys back," said head coach Heath Schroyer. "So has Northwestern. They are on a roll."
The Demons (5-4, 6-14) have won four straight heading into the rematch of the Jan. 9 encounter in Lake Charles, won by Northwestern State, 78-75.
"That was a game we had our chance to win," Schroyer said. "We just didn't finish."
McNeese (8-10), 2-7 in the Southland Conference, is very much in the running for the eighth and final postseason tournament spot. The Cowboys are one win back of the last position, and play five of the season's final seven games at home.
"This is a big game if we are going to make a push," Schroyer said.
McNeese is led by Key'Shawn Feazell, who had 22 in the first meeting in his first game back from a long COVID-19 absence.
Northwestern State is led by guard Trenton Massner who was one of three Demons to score 13 points against McNeese the first time around.
Cowgirls
Prior to the men's game, the McNeese women will try to right their ship.
After losing two games in a row and coming off a COVID shutdown, the Cowgirls are looking to find their shooting touch once again.
Cold stretches from the floor the last two games have left McNeese (4-2, 4-9) struggling. Still, the Cowgirls are in second place entering today's game against winless Northwestern State (0-9, 0-14).
McNeese won by 20 the first time, 67-47. Divine Tanks led the Cowgirls with 23 points in that game.
"We want to get back to play the way we were before," said Cowgirls head coach Kacie Cryer.