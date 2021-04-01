Where were you when the lights went out?
For the McNeese State baseball team the answer was: lost.
Forced to move their home games to earlier times last weekend because a bank of outfield lights would not turn on, the Cowboys' bats never got out of the darkness.
They lost four straight to Stephen F. Austin and must pick up the pieces today. The Cowboys entered last weekend in first place and undefeated at home.
"That's the nature of baseball," McNeese head coach Justin Hill said. "Momentum changes quickly."
Looking up at the leaders instead of down on the field, the Cowboys will try to find their bats in a four-game series at Southeastern in Hammond. The first game is scheduled for 6 p.m. today. The Southland Conference series ends Saturday.
When McNeese (12-11, 6-6 SLC) stumbled last week, SLU (16-8, 9-3), which has won four straight, took over first place.
"Nothing really has changed for us," Hill said. "We have to make sure the details are covered."
Well, a few things have changed. Hill said Tré Obregon, who leads the conference in hitting at .403, is out for the weekend with a rib injury. Hill said he hopes to have him by the next weekend's series against Incarnate Word.
Also out is reliever Brad Kincaid (1-0, 0.00 ERA), who tweaked a previous arm injury. However, McNeese did get Bryson Hudgens (0-0, 0.00) back on the hill from an injury.
"That was the silver lining of the weekend," Hill said. "Getting Bryson back is a big lift for us."
Hudgens last appeared in the season's first series at Alabama. He threw one inning Sunday and has yet to give up a run in four innings.
"That is a big arm for us out there," Hill said. "He has stayed in shape and he's ready to go."
Hill said Hudgens will start today's game but will be limited to how long he will go. Ty Abraham (1-0, 3.62) will follow.
"If you tell our guys Bryson and Ty will be on the mound, they will like their chances in that game," Hill said. "We don't really have a pitch count for Bryson, just see how he goes."
Will Dion (2-3, 4.09) will throw the first game on Friday with Jonathan Ellison (1-0, 1.83) going in the nightcap. Christian Vega (0-2, 5.32) is scheduled for Saturday.
SLU will counter with the No. 2 hitting team in the league at .290, with four players hitting over .300, led by Evan Keller (.347). McNeese is third in team batting at .283.
With Obregon out, Clayton Rasbeary will lead the Cowboys with a .376 average, good for third in the conference.
Pitching wise, SLU is second in the league with a 3.42 earned run average. Freshman Right-hander Will Kinzeler leads the Lions on the hill. He is 3-1 with a 2.16 ERA.
Kinzeler (3-1, 2.16) is coming off his second SLC Pitcher of the Week honor already this season. He has 40 strikeouts in 331⁄3 innings.
"This is going to be a challenge for us," Hill said. "They are second in both pitching and hitting, that's pretty good. We have our work cut out."
Oh yes, and SLU is undefeated at home in 11 games.