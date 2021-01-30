Two desperate teams that expected to be much better than their records will square off today in Beaumont, Texas.
It's a neighborhood rivalry with a lot of extra spice, as McNeese State travels over the border for a showdown with Lamar. Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m. at the Montagne Center.
To the winner goes more than bragging rights, they stay upright in the Southland Conference. The loser will dig themselves deeper into a hole they never expected to be in.
"This is a big game for both of us," said McNeese head coach Heath Schroyer. "Both teams really need a win."
Coming off last year's epic season finale that McNeese won on Dru Kuxhausen's buzzer-beating 3-pointer and the SLC Tournament rematch four days later, both teams seemed to have momentum entering this season.
However, nothing has been as expected when it comes to this college basketball campaign, and both teams find themselves much closer to the bottom of the standings than the top.
McNeese (7-9) is 1-6 in the Southland. Lamar is an equally puzzling 3-11, 1-4.
"Neither of us are where we expected to be at this point," Schroyer said. "I think both of us are better than our records would indicate. But I'm not surprised with anything in this season."
One thing is for sure, when these teams get together it is emotional and usually comes down to the wire, like last season. By winning that regular-season finale, McNeese earned the final berth in the Southland Tournament, only to be eliminated by the Cardinals in the opening round.
COVID-19 shut down the tourney and all of college sports for almost six months following, seemingly killing all momentum either team had going.
If that's not enough to make things interesting, add Lamar head coach Tic Price used to hold the same position at McNeese, and that the Cardinals are one of four Texas teams that elected to leave the Southland at the end of 2022 only to be thrown out by the end of June by the remaining league members.
McNeese officials played a big part in that decision.
Spicy.
"It is a real rivalry," Schroyer said. "It will be a tough, emotional game. Both teams always play hard against the other.
"Tic always has a good team and players who are hard to match up with. We have to play tough defense, get some points in the paint and make them work for their shots."
Davion Buster, who leads the Cardinals in scoring at 14 points a game, was the biggest thorn in McNeese's side last season. His career-high 39 points on 11-of-18 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc, led the Cardinals to a win over the Cowboys in front of the first sellout crowd in McNeese's new arena, the Health and Human Performance Complex.
It also ended a seven-game McNeese win streak.
"Buster lit us up at our place and we can't let that happen again," Schroyer said. "But they have other guys who are good players. They are a good team."
Mississippi State transfer KeyShawn Feazell leads four Cowboys averaging in double figures with 14.5 points a game. He leads the league in rebounding with 10.8 boards a game, good for 10th in the nation.
Kuxhausen is next in scoring for McNeese at 13.1 a clip.
The teams will once again finish the regular season on March 6 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.