Two teams in control of their own destinies, though they might be quite different ones, will take to the Burton Coliseum floor tonight for a Southland Conference showdown.
McNeese State and Nicholls State will tip off at 6:30 p.m. with a lot on the line.
The Cowboys (10-11, 4-8 SLC), winners of three of their last four games and two in a row, look to secure a spot in the 10-team conference tournament with a victory. First-place Nicholls has much loftier hopes.
The Colonels (16-6, 13-2) will ride a six-game conference win streak into tonight, and can clinch the regular-season championship and top seed in the tourney with a victory. At 39 points, Nicholls could finish tied for the most wins in the league but still not win the title under the changed standings system.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league has devised a point system for standings. Three points are given for each win and one point awarded to a team forced to cancel a game due to COVID-19.
With 14 points the Cowboys are being chased by both Central Arkansas and Houston Baptist. They are one point behind Lamar, which will visit the Cowboys on Saturday to close the regular season.
"These are two big games," said McNeese head coach Heath Schroyer. "They mean just as much to us as the other guys."
Led by the play of senior guard A.J. Lawson, the Cowboys have been playing their best ball of late, finally getting both healthy and back on the floor. Hurricanes and a COVID shutdown limited the team's ability to practice or spend time together.
"Right now is the first time I feel like I actually know the guys on my team," Lawson said. "We have been through a lot and feel this is our time now."
Waiting to the last minute is nothing new to the Cowboys, who didn't secure their berth in last year's SLC Tournament until the final shot of the season, which Dru Kuxhausen hit to beat Lamar at the buzzer.
Ironically, it could come down to a similar situation this weekend, only this time it is in Burton.
"It always seems to come down to us and Lamar," Schroyer said. "But we have to take care of business with Nicholls first. They are a solid team, experienced and talented."
The Colonels won the first meeting, 76-69, making all the plays down the stretch and hitting nine of their last 10 shots from the field. Ty Gordon led the way with 24 points.
"He can shoot and is one of the best guards in the conference," Schroyer said of Gordon. "We have to make him take tough shots."
McNeese was led by Kuxhausen, who had 17.
"We know the position we are in," Lawson said. "It's do or die. No excuses, we know what we have to do."
Schroyer said he believes the best is yet to come for his team.
"We are playing our best ball now," he said. "It has taken a long time but we have come together. This group has kept fighting, kept working and now are seeing that pay off.
"I like where we are trending."