Cowboys getting real, play game-like scrimmage

McNeese State took on a different look Saturday in its third preseason football scrimmage as the Cowboys used game-like situations in preparation for its Feb. 13 season opener at Tarleton State.
The Cowboys used set time and score on the clock with the scenarios taking place in the second and fourth quarters, and an overtime period.
"We put our team in unique situations that weren't scripted," said first-year Cowboys head coach Frank Wilson. "We let them reveal themselves and then our ability to adapt to them.
"I thought our football team did a good job. We had every scenario you could possibly imagine from an offense and defense perspective."
Quarterback Cody Orgeron threw for three touchdowns, completing 12 of 18 passes for 236 yards. Orgeron's three scoring drives took less than a minute each.
The first ended on a 61-yard scoring strike to Severyn Foster, who split the defense to find the end zone.
The play was set up by a 33-yard Deonta McMahon run from on a drive that began at the 6-yard line and came after the White Team fumbled on the scrimmage's first play when Orgeron connected with tight end Jamal Pettigrew.
Orgeron later found Trevor Begue on a 36-yard crossing strike to complete a six-play, 75-yard drive that took 56 seconds. Orgeron's final TD pass went to Josh Matthews for a 65-yard catch and run on the drive's first play.
The Cowboys got another touchdown from quarterback Walker Wood who played a perfect fake to a 6-yard run in the overtime period.
Bailey Raborn was perfect in field goal attempts, hitting from 47 and 31 yards. The 47-yarder came in a fourth-quarter situation with the score tied at 30 with 27 seconds remaining on the clock.
"The very first series we fumbled on the opening drive, which our defense came out and held," Wilson said. "But we can't have that. After that we got our footing underneath us. We played fast and struck fast and had some explosive plays."
On defense, end Isiah Chambers dominated the line and finished with five sacks and three tackles for a loss. The defense recorded 11 sacks, forced two fumbles and broke up five passes.
"That's what we expect from him," said Wilson of Chambers' play. "He's a dominant force and a guy that can give trouble to our opponents. Hopefully he can continue on that trend and when we can get him into those one-on-one situations; I like our odds.
"I thought our defense corralled to the ball. They played fast and with tenacity.
"Much improved," Wilson said comparing this scrimmage to the previous one. "A faster pace. We continue to raise the bar, the standard, of what we're trying to get accomplished and our team continues to answer."
McMahon led all rushers with 77 yards on seven carries while J'Cobi Skinner saw scrimmage action for the first time in the preseason and answered with 42 yards on five carries.